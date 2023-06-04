Close menu

Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton sets sights on next season with Red Bull 'so far ahead'

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments63

The Red Bull team celebrates Max Verstappen's 40th grand prix win
Red Bull celebrated their 99th grand prix victory in Spain and will be optimistic of bringing up the century in Canada in two weeks' time

Mercedes had their best race of the season with their newly updated car at the Spanish Grand Prix but Lewis Hamilton was under no illusions afterwards that he was about to reignite his rivalry with Max Verstappen.

Hamilton and his team-mate George Russell completed the podium behind Verstappen at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the first time two Mercedes drivers had stood up there this season.

But even though Russell had fought his way up from 12th on the grid, and won a battle with Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, who started one place ahead of him, there was no hiding from the reality of the result.

Verstappen finished 24 seconds ahead of Hamilton without even appearing to extend himself - pretty much the same margin Red Bull have had at every race this season, bar the crash-strewn Australian Grand Prix.

"They are so far ahead," Hamilton said, "and ultimately Max will continue to win this year."

Verstappen on a plateau all of his own

Max Verstappen leads the pack away at the start of the Spanish Grand Prix
All 20 cars finished the Spanish Grand Prix - the 15th time in F1 history that a race has run without any retirements

This was only the seventh race of 22 this year, but Verstappen has the whole field beaten already. He pretty much has done since race one.

There was a brief period when it looked as if Perez might stick with him - the Mexican had faith, even if pretty much no-one else did - but even that idea has evaporated.

Perez had his second weak race in a row - and his third of the season - and he is now 53 points behind Verstappen. Any illusion of a battle between the two is gone.

He was never going to be able to keep operating at a high enough level consistently enough to worry Verstappen, and the events of the last few weeks have only proved what everyone else in F1 already knew.

Even Red Bull team principal Christian Horner effectively gave the game away. He over-stated the quality of Perez's comeback drive - he was essentially no quicker than the Mercedes - but in doing so his answer confirmed the impression that Perez has been over-reaching in a quest for something that was never realistically achievable.

"It will give him a lot of confidence," Horner said of Perez's comeback to fourth place. "Difficult Monaco, difficult Saturday here, a stronger Sunday. And looking at the [points] gap between the two drivers now, which is pretty significant, in many respects that will take pressure off his shoulders and allow himself to relax and not put pressure on himself - and find the form he had in the early races."

Perez is a very capable F1 driver, albeit no Hamilton or Fernando Alonso. All the same, his form has underlined that Verstappen's dominance is not just about his car.

Verstappen himself has been operating at a phenomenally high level for a long time now, and he exudes the impression of a man in total control of his environment. There appears no danger whatsoever of anyone getting in the way of his success for the foreseeable future.

Record-breaking potential

Max Verstappen stands on his car to celebrate at the end of the Spanish GP
Max Verstappen celebrated the third 'Grand Slam' win of his career - taking pole position, setting fastest lap and leading the race from start to finish

The numbers Verstappen and Red Bull are racking up are all-time great level. This was Verstappen's 40th grand prix victory. One more - presumably in Canada in two weeks' time - will bring him level with Ayrton Senna, with only Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher and Hamilton ahead.

His victory was also the 16th for Red Bull in the last 17 races. The run is split over two seasons, admittedly. All the same, that is one better than McLaren achieved in 1988 with Senna and Prost, when with 15 wins from 16 races they came the closest anyone has to a clean sweep of a season.

Red Bull, with seven wins from seven this year, are still on for easily beating that in terms of numbers, and they may yet become the first team to win every race in a season.

Verstappen admitted on Thursday that it "looks like" they can do it. He qualified it by saying it was "very unlikely to happen". Something, he said, was likely to crop up to stop them. But right now, it is hard to imagine what that could be, so strong do they appear.

Verstappen and Red Bull are doing to F1 what Manchester City are doing to football. Making every competition a foregone conclusion.

If the season is becoming increasingly hard to watch for neutrals, Horner has little sympathy.

"We spent seven years trying to get back into a winning position," he said, in reference to the years of Mercedes championships, when at least Hamilton faced competition from his team-mates, and the team themselves from Ferrari for a couple of those years.

"Losing hurts. We have worked very hard to get back into this position and it's not just Max. The whole team is operating at such a high level. We have a phenomenal car, two great drivers and Max is continuing to evolve as a driver. He's getting more and more polished and the capacity he has in the car is truly impressive.

"When he is recognising [Red Bull motorsport adviser] Helmut Marko's phone ringing from within the car, he just has this added bandwidth that puts him at another level."

Hamilton's concerns extend beyond this year

Hamilton expressed an even bigger concern that arises out of the level of Verstappen's superiority.

"That means," Hamilton said, "that they can start development for next year sooner than everyone else, if they haven't already. And that's the danger."

Red Bull's punishment last year for being found guilty of breaking F1's budget cap in 2021 was a 10% reduction in aerodynamic research that ran for 12 months from October last year. And on F1's rule that dictates a sliding scale of permitted development they were already on the least permitted amount because of their success.

In theory, that should bite them at some point. But they are so far ahead that they now don't have to worry too much about expending energy on this year's car.

"The team are just doing an incredible job being extremely efficient," Horner said. "We have very subtly developed the car since [the first race in] Bahrain. We've seen others bringing significant upgrades and the margin has remained pretty much the same as it was in Bahrain.

"Hugely proud of it and it just means that much more that we were there, then down and then we fought back to being there again.

"F1 is one of the most competitive sports in the world and to be operating at the level we are is something you have to celebrate.

"So we will celebrate it tomorrow almost like it's a first. You have to celebrate every moment because you never know how long it is going to last."

Optimism tempered by realism at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton smiles after finishing second in Spain
Lewis Hamilton claimed an 11th career podium finish at the Spanish Grand Prix

The Mercedes upgrade introduced last week in in Monaco appeared to work well in Barcelona, even if the team were withholding judgment because it was also one of their stronger tracks last year.

Hamilton said the car felt better than it had at any point since the start of 2022 "and that is highly encouraging".

He added: "We have something in the pipeline. We need to be taking big chunks out of them with every step we take. We're going in the right direction.

"I am hoping by the end of the year it would be great if we can challenge them. But I am more focused on making sure that we have the car to challenge them next year from day one. The further we push this car this year, the more it impacts next year."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was pleased to be vindicated on the introduction of the upgrade, but said: "Let's keep our expectations real. There is such a long way to go to challenge Red Bull. It's a good moment and the development direction is right.

"We just need to chip away. We are really good at grinding. Once there is a development direction, we just go for it. But we also need to be realistic. The temperatures really suited us. Not too cold or hot and the car was in a mega window."

Hamilton and Wolff in further contract talks

Hamilton's comment that he was more interested in next year than this was not only an admission that this season is effectively over already, it was also a confirmation that he is staying in F1 with Mercedes beyond the end of his contract.

He has never said anything else, always said a new contract would be done sooner or later. And he let slip after the race that he and Wolff were to discuss it on Monday.

"I haven't signed anything yet," Hamilton said, "but I am meeting with Toto tomorrow and hopefully we can get something done."

That suggested it might be close, as did Wolff's comment that it was "going to take half an hour".

But it may still be some time away, for Hamilton added: "We've had so many meetings. It is just another one."

'Catastrophe' for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc sits in his car in the Ferrari garage
Charles Leclerc remains without a podium finish in Spain

If things are at least moving in the right direction at Mercedes on a number of fronts, the same cannot be said of Ferrari.

They introduced their own major upgrade in Spain, new bodywork and a new floor moving their car more in the direction of Red Bull's design philosophy. They said at the start of the weekend that, as well as adding a small amount of performance, the aim was to make the car behave more consistently, its unpredictability being its biggest weakness. But in Spain at least this did not work.

Carlos Sainz had his best qualifying of the season in taking second on the grid. This, both he and team boss Frederic Vasseur said, was proof that the upgrade had brought outright performance - about 0.1secs a lap, Vasseur said.

But in the race Sainz slumped to fifth, beset once again by one of Ferrari's main 2023 weaknesses - high tyre degradation.

And team-mate Charles Leclerc had a nightmare time. He qualified an almost unthinkable 19th and in the race could recover only to 11th - and even that was one place higher than he finished, because Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda was demoted below him by a penalty.

In French after the race, Leclerc described the weekend as "a little catastrophic". In English, the phrase he chose was "a disaster again". Whatever language he used, the message was the same.

The car remained inconsistent from one stint to the next, Leclerc said, even on the same type of tyres.

"First stint on the hard a disaster," Leclerc said. "Last stint on the hard really good and I didn't change anything in my driving. We just don't understand."

Vasseur said: "The potential is there but we have always the same issue. The race today is almost a copy-paste of Miami except we are faster than Aston and that is probably where we made a step forward. But we had the same issue the last two or three events and I don't want to say it is easy to fix because it is still there.

"Clearly we have to put all the focus of the team and company on this because, if we want to achieve something, we can't be so inconsistent."

Did he have any thoughts about Canada, Vasseur was asked? There was a long pause, which spoke volumes.

"Ummm," he said eventually. "Let's try again."

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by James in Canada, today at 22:49

    Guessing now Verstappen is the GOAT?

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:54

      Justfacts replied:
      Has been for 3 years.

  • Comment posted by coen, today at 22:48

    well finally some admission that Merc had a long period of dominance when none could replicate their car and success. That is and has always been F1. As it stands with more regulations coming in, it will be closer for other teams to catch up. Evidence is e.g. all the lower placed teams making progress. Just the MV RB is dominating as we speak

  • Comment posted by MrBBCisthisnameallowed, today at 22:47

    Merc may have had the only capable car but least Lewis had his teammate to race against so no 1 horse race. RB mother Max, Perez never get a look in. Fact all say Max will get 5 or 6 b2b titles shows its all about car and not driver. Mickley Max can't be considered true champ until he stops playing Scottish Football. Sorry, my error, there are 2 contenders in Scotland! Pretender to throne

  • Comment posted by hburger, today at 22:44

    There is a built in flaw in the 2022-25 rules, where any team with a significant ground effect advantage will keep it for a long time due to it all being out of sight.
    Unlike all previous years 1950-2021 when other teams could see wing designs etc allowing opposition teams to eventually close the gap.
    As long as that flaw exists, the best team will remain streets ahead and kill the F1 spectacle.

    • Reply posted by Grumpy Grey, today at 22:47

      Grumpy Grey replied:
      Plenty of flaws in the rules for the last two decades too, each time giving one team a huge advantage. As with now, the best team was streets ahead and it killed the spectacle year on year for everyone but the fanboys. It's not the new phenomenon some would like it to be.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:43

    I really don’t understand all the anti Hamilton comments. He has won 7 world championships, and did it in the best car at the time. Red Bull and MV are doing exactly the same. F1 has become a complete borefest

    • Reply posted by Grumpy Grey, today at 22:50

      Grumpy Grey replied:
      There's always been an anti-fastest-car brigade. This isn't new, it's just more vocal due to the British DTS demographic.
      It is boring though, and has been for over a decade, it's also predictably leading to fans of everyone but the dominant driver pointing out how it isn't all that impressive with no competition, just as with every previous dominant team and driver.

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 22:40

    In reality it is going to take a huge effort from MB to overhaul a minimum 1.5s a lap deficit in race pace time to that Monster RB.
    Ferrari are an actual joke at this stage, AM I think have peaked, i hope not but this season as a whole is a write off, give Newey his titles and focus on 2024 and beyond.
    This RB will be the most dominant car ever created, and you know what? fair play to RB.

    • Reply posted by Grumpy Grey, today at 22:52

      Grumpy Grey replied:
      Not exactly, turns out the advantage according to compiled race data shows that the current RB has less of an overall advantage than several of the Mercedes cars that dominated in a similar fashion. What we are seeing, is very few mistakes compared to other teams, including previously dominant teams.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 22:40

    2024 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 the guy is finished. Give George a proper chance.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 22:39

    Red Bull racing will dominate F1 until 2026 when the new engine rules take effect. Until then it’s a competition of who is second best: Mercedes, Aston Martin or Ferrari.
    Ferrari have regressed astonishingly.

  • Comment posted by Garry, today at 22:34

    Too late RB is... long gone. Only hope is that Verstappen has the guts to to take on someone in the 2nd seat that might actually make any of his championships notable.

    • Reply posted by Grumpy Grey, today at 22:54

      Grumpy Grey replied:
      Think that's only happened once in about twenty years. All championships are notable, suggesting otherwise because Bottas, Rosberg, Perez weren't up to it is just delusion.

  • Comment posted by azoo, today at 22:27

    I think Ferrari would have been better off picking whatever Mercedes dumped in their trash bin rather their so-called upgrade. They must be totally lost in front of their design screens

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 22:31

      KingFreddy replied:
      Ferrari have been om a downqard trajectory ever since they lost the veto on rule changes and Mr Schumaker

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 22:24

    One swallow doesn’t make a summer 😂.
    Hamilton eyes 2024 😂
    Poor Hamilton the so called GOAT, aww…the car is not working is it 😂

    RB is already so far ahead with a penalty, next year their rocket ship would get additional boosters.

    MV will get championship till 2025 atleast, giving him a total of 5 back to back WDCs, with a tender age of only 28…and who knows how many wins and poles and podiums

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:27

      Justfacts replied:
      10 wins. And when he has 5 that will equal the amount Lewis won legally

  • Comment posted by montana, today at 22:23

    And what is he going to achieve in 24? Nothing. He got lucky during 14-21 period. Max will win till at least 2025

    • Reply posted by 19simmo92, today at 22:51

      19simmo92 replied:
      How did he get lucky? Please share some credible evidence to back up that statement

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 22:22

    Merc should move SHamilton on. Go get Norris.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 22:32

      KingFreddy replied:
      You must be 12.

  • Comment posted by Spetz, today at 22:19

    I thought after Bahrain that RB's penalty was basically meaningless. This years car doesn't need any development to take both titles and so they can just put all the development resources into next year's car.

    Their advantage is baked in until 2026 having selected the best concept from the beginning of this rules set - even if they had to break the budget cap to do it.

    • Reply posted by Sheila, today at 22:40

      Sheila replied:
      And you honestly believe 400k out of a total budget of £140 MILLION (that's 0.3% by the way) has made this massive difference on development??
      You are really reaching there, sorry. I am not saying it was right, or that they should avoid a penalty. I am simply suggesting it is really, truly, not enough to have made this car so dominant. That would be Adrian Newey!

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 22:14

    Lewis still telling his fans to pass on plastic and buy a bamboo toothbrush while partaking in the biggest carbon offending sport in history! The guy is hilarious 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 beyond hypocrisy

    • Reply posted by Ramarama, today at 22:20

      Ramarama replied:
      You really are obsessed with him, seek help

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 22:09

    Max is the Dan Carter of F10, Lewis is the Marcus Smith! 😆 🤣 😂 more worried about his hair.

    • Reply posted by Msee, today at 22:24

      Msee replied:
      Joker!

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 22:08

    Shouldn't be in a car next season, a has been.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 22:07

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by coen, today at 22:54

      coen replied:
      yep, must have been something wrong if Hammy doesn't win. dont worry they will come up with something...

  • Comment posted by Call me Dave, today at 22:05

    It's too late for Hamilton to win a championship..His age means he is no longer the best driver in F1..Even his team mate might out race him next year..Still a class act,but not the best act

    • Reply posted by Casper, today at 22:23

      Casper replied:
      Merc have put Russell's car into Bottas mode.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured