The grand prix in Imola was cancelled two days before the race weekend was due to start

The four podium trophies and Pirelli pole position award from the cancelled Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix have raised more than £245,000 at auction.

Major flooding in the Italian region in May led organisers cto call off the race at Imola over safety concerns.

All the proceeds raised are being donated to the region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection to support the communities affected.

The items were also signed by all Formula 1 drivers on the 2023 grid.

Included in the auction run by F1 Authentics was the official sparkling wine bottle by makers Ferrari Trento, although the company has no affiliation with the Italian F1 team.

Pirelli motorsport director Mario Isola said the F1 community had shown "great generosity" and added that the consequences of the flooding in northern Italy "will weigh heavily on the population for a long time".

Formula 1 and Ferrari both donated 1m euros (£870,000) to the flood relief operation after six months' worth of rain fell in 36 hours, killing nine people.