Close menu

Canadian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes pole ahead of Nico Hulkenberg

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Montreal

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments186

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc was eliminated in Q2 after Ferrari left it too long to put him on slick tyres before the rain returned
Canadian Grand Prix
Venue: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal Dates: 16-18 June
Coverage: Live text commentary and radio commentary of all sessions on the BBC Sport website & app, with live commentary of the race on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds app from 19:00 on Sunday. Full details

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position in a wet qualifying session at the Canadian Grand Prix that produced a series of shocks.

He will start ahead of the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg, a car that is usually in the midfield but in which the veteran German excelled in the conditions.

There will be an all-star second row, with Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Sergio Perez were 11th and 12th.

They were knocked out in the second session after waiting too long to switch to slick tyres before the rain returned.

The second Mercedes of George Russell was fifth, ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon, McLaren's Lando Norris and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, who may well face a penalty for impeding in the first part of qualifying.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri, whose crash early in the final session secured Hulkenberg's place on the front row because it brought out a red flag during which the rain intensified, was ninth, ahead of Williams driver Alex Albon.

The British-born Thai was another to put in an outstanding performance, finishing the second session fastest after gambling on starting it on dry-weather tyres.

He was unable to repeat the heroics in the final session but a 10th-place start is Williams' best of the season so far.

Hulkenberg shows 'enduring quality' to make front row

Nico Hulkenberg, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso celebrate qualifying in the top three for the Canadian Grand Prix
Nico Hulkenberg (left) made his Formula 1 debut in 2010

Hulkenberg and Albon provided the stand-out performances of a dramatic session dominated by the ever-changing conditions on the demanding Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on the Ile Notre Dame, across the St Lawrence Seaway from downtown Montreal.

Brought back to F1 by Haas this year for his experience after three years without a regular drive, Hulkenberg provided a reminder of his enduring quality in conditions in which he has often excelled.

He was the last driver to set a timed lap in the final part of qualifying as the rain was just beginning to intensify before Piastri lost control at Turn Seven.

The Australian rookie's error came after he had impressed in the second session, setting fourth-fastest time behind Albon, Verstappen and Norris.

Piastri was not the only driver to suffer as conditions started damp, became drier through the first one and a half sessions before the rain began to come down, at first lightly and then more heavily into the final part of qualifying.

Ferrari had looked quick in practice earlier in the day, and in the dry conditions of Friday, but Leclerc's day unravelled in the second session.

Like most drivers, but not Albon, he started it on intermediate tyres, but on his out lap was already radioing that the track was dry enough for slicks and he wanted to come in immediately.

The team advised him to stay out to set a 'banker' lap, which he did, but after returning to the track on slicks, he was never competitive.

In desperation, he switched back to intermediate tyres for the final part of the session, but when he went back on a track in increasing rain, he radioed to say the tyres were "not ready", and let out an anguished scream to show his frustration.

Sainz saved Ferrari's blushes to some degree with seventh place but he is likely to lose it following a stewards' investigation into an alarming incident in which he and Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda were together at the final chicane trying to start a flying lap and Sainz and Ferrari between them failed to account for Pierre Gasly closing at a rapid pace as he sought to end a flying lap.

Perez was another to fail to get the best out of the tyres through the first part of the second session, and he faces his third consecutive race starting outside the top 10, an unenviable record for a man in the fastest car who a month ago still had pretensions of winning the championship.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

185 comments

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 22:24

    Nice timing by Hulk.

    • Reply posted by montana, today at 22:38

      montana replied:
      And will Hamilton now be handing over the trophies he won during 2014-2021 period to the engineers who built his car

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 22:25

    Some of the driving was wonderful to watch. Some of the driving was terrible. Be interesting to see what they do about Ferrari's mobile chicane.

    • Reply posted by EU rules, today at 22:29

      EU rules replied:
      And Hamilton’s?

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 22:24

    Rain is the great equaliser, as they say.

    So congratulations to Verstappen, Alonso and especially Nico Hulkenberg on showing us who's boss!

    Also Charles LeClerc really needs to find a new team. 😅

    • Reply posted by Govind75, today at 22:36

      Govind75 replied:
      As much as Ferrari did mess up, Sainz was on the same run plan and made it through. Leclerc has been sub par this year…

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 22:32

    Checo needs to be put on a Performance Improvement Plan.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:42

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      verstappen will make any teammate look like latifi

  • Comment posted by George_1985, today at 22:22

    Rain, the great equalizer

    • Reply posted by Al Packer, today at 22:39

      Al Packer replied:
      Adrian Newey, the great unequaliser.

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 22:31

    What has happened to Ferrari

    Can’t get anything right

    Maybe they need to give up on F1 and do just Le Mans

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 22:33

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      It seems they manage to come up with new ways every race!

  • Comment posted by and reelaaaxx, today at 22:42

    Come on Mr Hulkenburg, you won't get a better chance to break your podium cherry!! Good luck!

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 22:27

    Congratulations to Hamilton for winning FP2 where it really matters

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:28

      Justfacts replied:
      The fans went wild too 😆 🤣 😂

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 22:43

    Well Done Max.

    Perez is clearly heading for the exit door.

  • Comment posted by TicTax, today at 22:25

    Outstanding car control from VER and ALO. Great to see HUL up there but shame on SAI and Ferrari, should know better! More rain tomorrow please

  • Comment posted by Helena Handcart, today at 22:22

    Why were Red Bull allowed to cheat again by making it rain?

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:24

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      should have red flagged the session. very dangerous!

  • Comment posted by jus4jks, today at 22:36

    Headline to this article should be: sit back tomorrow and watch MV win barring any misfortune.

  • Comment posted by Pit for softs, today at 22:28

    Great drive from Max again, amazing from Nico and as always superb from Fernanado.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 22:25

    Watching Mercedes struggle will never get boring.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:29

      Justfacts replied:
      Toto crying is sports greatest achievement. Horner schooling him.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:34

    will alex albon ever just be called a thai driver rather than a british born thai driver?

    • Reply posted by BG_184, today at 22:44

      BG_184 replied:
      Depends if Chelsea can be called a top four EPL team after this season?

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 22:35

    A dominant qualifying by Verstappen with Perez making a mistake with tyre choice in Q2. Excellent qualifying by Hulkenberg and Ocon.
    A dry race tomorrow should result in a Verstappen win with Alonso 2nd. Hamilton could be on the podium too. There will definitely be a red flag in the race tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by sharky, today at 22:47

    The qualifying result is hardly representative of what is likely to happen in the race. A 5 second gap to P10 when it is nrmally tenths tells it's own story. I think drivers were just happy to get around without destroying their cars.

    • Reply posted by Quantum Mechanic, today at 22:50

      Quantum Mechanic replied:
      At last one sensible comment not from the MV lovers/sycophants.

  • Comment posted by Rizzel, today at 22:43

    Hamilton blames track other drivers team teammate weather and finally crap car, he’s fanboy disciples blame nasty posters, Red Bull cheat, other drivers, etc etc, they seem one and the same, I suppose flies are attracted to !!!

  • Comment posted by hskfpoajz, today at 22:28

    3 drivers impeding, two will be investigated. One will not. Is that the price ledge of being a Sir?

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:31

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      something not right going on... but we all know

  • Comment posted by Hulk Hogan Hulkamaniac, today at 22:36

    Well let me tell you something brother
    We RBOites have got a song for the last few Mercamaniacs Jack
    It's all gone quite over there oh it's all gone quiet all gone quiet over there
    But at the RBO it's party time man
    You got The Horn and Doc break dancing away with all the gold dude
    Win 100 on the board brother
    RBO4LIFE brother

    • Reply posted by just saying, today at 22:39

      just saying replied:
      This is supposed to be funny?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured