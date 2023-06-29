Close menu

F1: Lewis Hamilton calls for car restrictions to end 'periods of dominance' by teams

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments309

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen (left) is set to win his third consecutive drivers' championship

Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1 should consider further restrictions on car development to stop teams building long periods of domination.

He said teams with superior cars can start work on their next design earlier than rivals as they need to spend less resources on the current season.

"If everyone had a time [to start on the next car], no-one has a head start and then it's a real race," he said.

"Maybe that would help everyone be closer the following year."

F1 has already introduced a package of rules aimed at closing the field over time, including a sliding scale of research and development time which favours the weaker teams over the more successful ones.

Red Bull are this year facing an extra restriction on permitted development as punishment for exceeding the budget cap in 2021.

Hamilton said such a cycle of dominance was something he enjoyed with Mercedes from 2014-2020, and emphasised his comments were "not aimed at one person".

He said: "In my 17 years of being here, even before I got here, you would see periods of dominance and it continues to happen.

"I was very fortunate to have one of those periods and Max [Verstappen] is having one now.

"With the way it's going, it will continue to happen over and over again, and I don't think we need that in the sport.

"When you are so far ahead, 100 points ahead, you don't really need to do a lot of development on your car so you can start earlier on your next car. And with the budget cap that means spending that year's money on next year's car.

"Something has got to change because when we were winning championships, we could start earlier than everyone else.

"It would be cool to see in the next period if we don't have huge bands of time when one team is ahead because we want to see better racing."

Verstappen has won six of the eight races so far this season and his Red Bull team all of them. He leads the championship by 69 points heading into this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman said: "Life is unfair as well. It's not only in F1. We just have to deal with it."

He added: "We weren't talking about that when he was winning his championships, right? So I don't think we should now."

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton is currently fourth in the 2023 drivers' championship

Hamilton 'still not able to go to the limit'

Hamilton said upgrades to his Mercedes in recent races were "a step in the right direction" and that the car was "starting to feel like a real racing car".

But he added that its behaviour still needed to be improved and that he was still not able to drive it on the limit.

"You have to have confidence in the stability of a car," Hamilton said.

"You have to have confidence that when you carry 150-180mph into a corner, the car will be with you and support you through that.

"The past year's car has been so spiteful in that space. So you really then have to pull back - you can't get near the limit.

"The changes and direction we're going has enabled me to start to explore that more and have more confidence in pushing closer to the limit, but I am still not able to get to the limit so we still have to make some more changes.

"Ultimately, there are fundamental changes that have to change for next year, and I have been asking for it for over a year, and I expect to have that in the future which will definitely help."

A big upgrade for McLaren

Mercedes have more new parts coming for the British Grand Prix next weekend, but at the Red Bull Ring this weekend a lot of attention will be on McLaren, who are introducing what their team boss Andrea Stella has called a "milestone" development.

McLaren said before the season even started they had missed their development targets with this year's car and would have a difficult start to the campaign.

Their first upgrade was at the fourth race of the season, and Austria marks the start of a three-step development to be introduced over the next three.

The new parts will be fitted only to Lando Norris' car in Austria, before team-mate Oscar Piastri receives them at Silverstone.

Norris said that the sprint race format being used in Austria, which gives teams only one practice session before they have to lock down their car specification for the weekend, made life more difficult for McLaren.

"Got some new bits on my car and so on, but it's a sprint race weekend so not the easiest days coming up," he said.

"Of course exciting ones as well, but not a lot of time to look into things and assess them and keep everything under control. It is going to be tough, but we still think it's the best thing to do. I am looking forward to it.

"This was all meant to come for Silverstone, so the fact we have some of it, not even all of it, is already going to be a good step forward.

"It's our first upgrade of the season, really, for performance. The upgrade in Baku was not a performance deliverer. This is the updated version of what we had there. I have confidence it's a decent step."

Comments

Join the conversation

309 comments

  • Comment posted by Steve Roberts, today at 17:57

    The article should read "Hamilton doesn't want Max Verstappen breaking all his records."

    • Reply posted by Leonard, today at 18:01

      Leonard replied:
      Exactly that

  • Comment posted by Jonxsy, today at 17:55

    He wasn't saying that when he was the one winning though!

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 18:03

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      No - but a lot of other people were still talking about ways to level up the sport. So Verstappen's comment - "We weren't talking about that when he was winning his championships, right? So I don't think we should now" - is fundamentally inaccurate.

  • Comment posted by Theworldisyours, today at 17:58

    Sounds just like him. Travels round the world motor racing but is a friend to the environment. Hates periods of dominance yet enjoys periods of domination

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 18:00

      Justfacts replied:
      Ever the hypocrite but the fan boys will still be on defending him, cringe.

  • Comment posted by Valjester84, today at 17:58

    If he'd said this bang in the middle of his dominance, it would carry a lot more weight. I happen to agree, but Hamilton may be one of the worst possible voices for this cause.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 18:00

      Justfacts replied:
      The single worst. A horrible person too

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 17:55

    The hypocrisy of his guy is just astounding!! No calls for this for the 8 years he was on top???

    • Reply posted by Hex, today at 17:58

      Hex replied:
      Seeing as Vettel and Ferrari were a threat every year he was only 'on top' for a couple of seasons at most.

  • Comment posted by Steve1954, today at 17:54

    Hypocrite is all I can say

    • Reply posted by Jackie Moon, today at 17:58

      Jackie Moon replied:
      He acknowledges the period of dominance that benefited him.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 17:57

    Cry me a river! Him and Toto are beyond embarrassing at this stage. Short memories...

    • Reply posted by WIthrespect, today at 18:07

      WIthrespect replied:
      Just facts, just jealousy, bitterness, sour grapes and envy.

      Great qualities - I don't like Verstappen but respect his ability. try respecting great people instead of just slating - you look very weak.

  • Comment posted by Mathew, today at 18:06

    If literally anyone from another team said this, fair enough, but come on.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:18

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      For someone with so much talent his ability to read the room is woeful. Severe case of Muppetry.

  • Comment posted by Plastikman5, today at 18:11

    Agree to make the racing more competitive, coming from Hamilton when he already has 7 titles, foolish comment.

    • Reply posted by Devils Advocate, today at 18:43

      Devils Advocate replied:
      Yeh, as much as I agree with him and I'm not a Lewis hater. It's pretty daft of him to voice this as it's inevitably going to draw criticism. What he is saying is completely correct and we all want it. It's annoying how they change it up just as it gets competitive each time. But him saying it now after he has benefited from the same doesnt look good for him.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:57

    Says the man who benefitted from a period of dominance. Does he understand irony?

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 17:59

      Justfacts replied:
      Hypocrisy

  • Comment posted by Greenline Racin, today at 17:59

    Of course he does, He had a dominate car for for 7 to 8 years and now he is unhappy that he is no longer in the best car, best team.

    It not for the FIA to make the rules to suit Lewis or Mercades to be able to catch up but for Mercades and Lewis to work harder and over time catch up.

    Time for some work methinks.

    • Reply posted by WIthrespect, today at 18:01

      WIthrespect replied:
      But its fine for them to make the rules better for Red Bull? it needs to be closer

  • Comment posted by David, today at 17:58

    You couldn’t make it up!

    • Reply posted by WIthrespect, today at 18:08

      WIthrespect replied:
      try reading the article

  • Comment posted by Andy , today at 18:07

    Is that because he is no longer in a dominant car. Didn't hear any complaints when he was in one and was head and shoulders above his team mate. It is generally the case that one team dominate for a period of time and has been for many years.

    • Reply posted by Niloc1502, today at 18:37

      Niloc1502 replied:
      Which is what he was saying.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 17:58

    The carbon emissions hypocrisy isn't enough for him, now he is forgetting he had an 8 year spell on top with 2 co drivers instructed to move over when they went ahead of him!!! Perez has won 2 races this season.

    • Reply posted by leetufc, today at 18:09

      leetufc replied:
      You referring to the co driver who was allowed to compete with him and won a championship? Check your facts before posting

  • Comment posted by porle57, today at 18:02

    That's rich! What a hypocrite.

    • Reply posted by Draxx, today at 18:08

      Draxx replied:
      A very rich hypocrite.

      Same as his views on the environment. It is OK for Formula 1 to burn tonnes of fuel and for him and his team to fly everywhere, and all the followers of Formula 1 to travel to venues but everyone else should cut their consumption.

  • Comment posted by Rishi, today at 18:01

    Waah waah waah - I'm not winning so let's moan and grumble that it is not fair only 1 team wins

    For all his social media soundbites and "noble" causes, LH is still a petulant child and never to be considered along the true greats of the sport.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 18:58

      Paul replied:
      Never to be considered along the true greats of the sport ?? Rubbish talk, and he is one of the greatest the sport

  • Comment posted by TheWorldNeedsAHardReset, today at 17:57

    Then retire!

    • Reply posted by Leonard, today at 18:02

      Leonard replied:
      Exactly but the fool won’t

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 18:03

    Sad to say he should have kept quiet. Alternatively when he was in the same position he could have voiced his opinions then. This sounds like sour grapes, like it or not. The other factor is that the governance has deteriorated with the new owners. Its the American flash image and constant fiddling with the rules that reduces its status. Quality not quantity.

  • Comment posted by cuckie, today at 18:08

    absolute garbage he's talking why did'nt he say this after he won 2 - 3 championships

  • Comment posted by Draxx, today at 18:04

    So he was fine with it while his team had a dominant car. But now his team doesn't benefit they need to restrict others?

