Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Max Verstappen on pole ahead of Charles Leclerc

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

The Austrian Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Max Verstappen took a comfortable pole position from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at his Red Bull team's home grand prix in Austria.

Verstappen was just 0.048 seconds clear of Leclerc as Carlos Sainz made it a Ferrari two-three with Lando Norris fourth in the upgraded McLaren.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was fifth from the Aston Martins, Lance Stroll unusually ahead of Fernando Alonso.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez failed to make the top 10 for a fourth straight race.

The Mexican repeatedly fell foul of restrictions on track limits and had a series of laps deleted for running too wide at Turns Nine and 10 and will line up 15th for the grand prix on Sunday.

Perez was not the only driver to struggle with track limits - many drivers had laps deleted through qualifying - but he was certainly the one to suffer most for his transgressions.

Verstappen, who was imperious as he secured his fourth pole in a row, said: "It was very difficult because of all the track limits. We don't do this on purpose but with these speeds and high-speed corners it is very difficult to judge the white line.

"A lot of people were being caught out, including me. It takes out the joy a little bit but still a very good lap."

Arguably the lap of the day was from Leclerc, who was right on the edge through the two high-speed corners at the end of the lap, the car dancing on the limits of adhesion as he caught a couple of twitches at well over 100mph.

Leclerc, who has had a difficult run in recent races, said: "It feels good to finally have a clean qualifying again and to be back on the front row. The feeling has been a bit better in the last few races.

"It was all about building up to the last lap and I managed to put everything in. Very close to the Red Bulls. I don't think we expected to be that close."

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 17:52

    What's going on with Checo, constructors will be tough if this keeps up, LeClerc better hope for a reliable car and strategy this time out, Can't see past another Max win bar, an error.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 17:51

    I never saw that coming.

  • Comment posted by Rizzel, today at 17:50

    Max schooling Hamilton, Hamilton will have to accept he doesn’t have fastest car, of course he wants to change the rules, he is very preoccupied with being made to look very ordinary or even lacking.

    Keep your helmet on Hamilton no one can hear you cry.

  • Comment posted by larry, today at 17:49

    Come on Lando, ready for next week

  • Comment posted by doby, today at 17:49

    How interesting……

  • Comment posted by Rolfski, today at 17:49

    Great result for Verstappen but Leclerc takes the cake IMO with his incredibly risky last qualifying round. Also impressive: Norris (updates seem to work) , Hulkenberg and Albon.

  • Comment posted by thegreatpne, today at 17:48

    The gap is getting smaller, let hope it decreases to Verstappen has to sweat for his wins.

    • Reply posted by eman, today at 17:50

      eman replied:
      The track is shorter

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:48

    Lol. He's in fastest car of course he's on pole.

    He'll also win because of he's in fastest car.

    Such a good job F1 isn't boring and predictable...no wait.

  • Comment posted by Andy , today at 17:48

    Thanks F1 for having it at 4pm on a Friday. How do they expect people to watch it when we are working!!

  • Comment posted by Poppy, today at 17:47

    This sprint idea needs a rethink! Qualifying when most people at work?

  • Comment posted by kerbuz, today at 17:47

    I think Perez is in sabotage mode

    • Reply posted by thegreatpne, today at 17:50

      thegreatpne replied:
      I think Horner is pinned his flag to Verstappen. Drivers need motivation and that comes from the support of the team and bosses. When your boss blatantly supports your teammate, it’s difficult to be motivated.

  • Comment posted by Adam Hayward, today at 17:46

    The shock!!

    • Reply posted by jikeccfc, today at 17:48

      jikeccfc replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

