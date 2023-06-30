Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

The Austrian Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Max Verstappen took a comfortable pole position from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at his Red Bull team's home grand prix in Austria.

Verstappen was just 0.048 seconds clear of Leclerc as Carlos Sainz made it a Ferrari two-three with Lando Norris fourth in the upgraded McLaren.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was fifth from the Aston Martins, Lance Stroll unusually ahead of Fernando Alonso.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez failed to make the top 10 for a fourth straight race.

The Mexican repeatedly fell foul of restrictions on track limits and had a series of laps deleted for running too wide at Turns Nine and 10 and will line up 15th for the grand prix on Sunday.

Perez was not the only driver to struggle with track limits - many drivers had laps deleted through qualifying - but he was certainly the one to suffer most for his transgressions.

Verstappen, who was imperious as he secured his fourth pole in a row, said: "It was very difficult because of all the track limits. We don't do this on purpose but with these speeds and high-speed corners it is very difficult to judge the white line.

"A lot of people were being caught out, including me. It takes out the joy a little bit but still a very good lap."

Arguably the lap of the day was from Leclerc, who was right on the edge through the two high-speed corners at the end of the lap, the car dancing on the limits of adhesion as he caught a couple of twitches at well over 100mph.

Leclerc, who has had a difficult run in recent races, said: "It feels good to finally have a clean qualifying again and to be back on the front row. The feeling has been a bit better in the last few races.

"It was all about building up to the last lap and I managed to put everything in. Very close to the Red Bulls. I don't think we expected to be that close."