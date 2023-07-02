Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

McLaren's request for a right to review Lando Norris' five-second penalty at the Canadian Grand Prix has been rejected.

Austrian Grand Prix stewards decided there was "no significant, relevant and new element" that was not available at the time of the original decision.

Stewards have to accept that there is a new element that was not previously considered to allow a right of review.

It means Norris remains in 13th place, to which he was demoted from ninth.

Norris was penalised on the grounds of having committed "unsportsmanlike conduct" for 'backing up' other drivers during a safety car period, in which Mclaren were doing a 'double-stack' pit stop where they serviced both drivers one after the other.

McLaren had argued that various team managers' meetings had suggested this practice was not something that should be punished.

Representatives from other teams present at the hearing did not necessarily share their views or interpretation of those meetings.

The decision is not subject to appeal.

McLaren said in a statement that they "believed that we provided sufficient new, significant and relevant evidence to warrant a 'right of review'," adding: "We accept the stewards' decision that this evidence did not meet their requirements.

"While it is not the outcome we hoped for, we thank the stewards for their time and collaboration."