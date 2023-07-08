British GP qualifying in pictures

British GP qualifying in picturesLast updated on 1 hour ago1 hour ago.From the section Formula 1From the music industry, Skepta has been spotted getting a hot-lap from the McLaren teamThe fans arrived at Silverstone in huge numbers from Friday through to SundayLewis Hamilton arrives in style as he prepares to take on his home track where he's won eight timesBut it's all been been focused on Hollywood actor Brad Pitt who begins filming for the new F1 filmAnd in other celebrity news, Jackie Stewart greets fans at a track he knows well after winning the GP in 1969 and 1971One particular fan has been showing their support with an impressive collection of team hatsWill Max Verstappen take yet another victory this weekend?The film has its own garage and are driving F2 cars modified by Mercedes