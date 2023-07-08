Close menu

British GP qualifying in pictures

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Skepta, Formula 1, British Grand Prix
From the music industry, Skepta has been spotted getting a hot-lap from the McLaren team
Formula 1, British Grand Prix
The fans arrived at Silverstone in huge numbers from Friday through to Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Formula 1, British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton arrives in style as he prepares to take on his home track where he's won eight times
Formula 1, British Grand Prix, Brad Pitt
But it's all been been focused on Hollywood actor Brad Pitt who begins filming for the new F1 film
Jackie Steward, Formula 1, British Grand Prix
And in other celebrity news, Jackie Stewart greets fans at a track he knows well after winning the GP in 1969 and 1971
Formula 1, British Grand Prix
One particular fan has been showing their support with an impressive collection of team hats
Formula 1, British Grand Prix, Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Will Max Verstappen take yet another victory this weekend?
Formula 1, British Grand Prix, Brad Pitt
The film has its own garage and are driving F2 cars modified by Mercedes

Top Stories