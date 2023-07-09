Close menu

British Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris to victory

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Silverstone

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

british grand prix
There were 160,000 fans at Silverstone for the race on Sunday

Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the British Grand Prix for his sixth win in a row and a record-equalling 11th consecutive triumph for Red Bull.

McLaren's Lando Norris fought off an attack from Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes after a late safety car to finish second to give the 160,000 fans a double home podium to cheer.

Verstappen's eighth win in 10 races this year brought Red Bull level with the record McLaren established in their historic 1988 season with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Oscar Piastri made it a great day for McLaren with fourth ahead of George Russell's Mercedes.

Verstappen was untouchable out front, once he had repassed Norris for the lead on lap five after the McLaren jumped ahead when the world champion suffered too much wheelspin at the start.

But the race came alive after the safety car, called when Kevin Magnussen's Haas caught fire down the Wellington straight.

Divergent tyre choices introduced jeopardy and intrigue for everyone else over the final 14 laps.

Norris and Piastri had looked on course for a double podium for McLaren, who introduced a major upgrade for Norris to great effect at the last race in Austria and gave it to Piastri at Silverstone as well.

But the safety car changed everything and gave Hamilton a chance not only to jump ahead of Piastri but also to threaten Norris briefly.

Silverstoen fans
The fans arrived at Silverstone in huge numbers from Friday through to Sunday

The seven-time champion, who started seventh, drove steadily in the opening laps, biding his time once he had re-passed Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin, which overtook him on the first lap.

He moved up as the pit stops started to happen ahead of him, with first Charles Leclerc pitting his Ferrari out of fourth place, followed by the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, the Mercedes of George Russell and Piastri.

Hamilton then benefited from stopping under the safety car, fitting soft tyres rather than the hards chosen by McLaren for both their cars

Norris expressed over the radio his fears that he would struggle to hold Hamilton back, but he weathered an early storm after the restart with aplomb and then edged away to consolidate his second place.

Piastri, also fitted with hard tyres at his pit stop, was equally impressive, and as Hamilton dropped away from Norris, the Mercedes came under pressure from the Australian rookie, who crossed the line less than a second behind.

Russell was the only man in the top 10 to choose soft tyres for the start rather than mediums, and jumped up a place at the start to threaten Leclerc for fourth place.

But he lost out by stopping before the safety car and came home fifth as Sergio Perez recovered from yet another poor qualifying session to finish sixth from 15th on the grid.

Ferrari's day crumbled after a promising start. Leclerc had no pace in the first part of the race, made an early stop for hards and then came in again under the safety car for mediums.

But he again struggled and lost eighth place to the impressive Williams of Alex Albon, who chose soft tyres at the safety car, in the closing laps.

Sainz, who was left on hard tyres when he did not stop under the safety car, lost three places in a few corners as Perez, Leclerc and Albon all passed him after the restart, trailed in a disappointing 10th.

Comments

Join the conversation

173 comments

  • Comment posted by one day at a time, today at 16:42

    Just great to see Mclaren back on the podium. Well done Lando!

  • Comment posted by Chris Cornell, today at 16:40

    Great drives by Max he looks unbeatable. Lando was excellent too.

    Hopefully MacLaren continue to improve.

    • Reply posted by jmoboy1, today at 16:48

      jmoboy1 replied:
      I thought considering the car he was in, it was an average drive.

  • Comment posted by Appellation, today at 16:41

    McLaren spiced up the race. Lando should get the framing and attention he deserves from the reporters.

    • Reply posted by Chalkie, today at 16:49

      Chalkie replied:
      Lando did brilliantly, he held off Hamilton and got an amazing start to the race. Shame McLaren went overly conservative with tyres and gave him hards - but maybe they knew something we didn't.

  • Comment posted by Markthehorn, today at 16:39

    Well done McLaren.

    Very good even with the safety car.

    2 Brits on the podium .

    Also to Albon beating the Ferraris who disappointed.

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:43

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      I thought Ferrari had sorted out their strategy department. Begining to wonder after than showing.

  • Comment posted by NickdeVries, today at 16:39

    Nice race and congratulations to Lando. And Max is the best!

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 16:38

    11 consecutive wins, awesome result for RBR, 6 consecutive wins for Max.. made to work a bit harder this race, but RBR marches on

  • Comment posted by This name needs moderation, today at 16:45

    Hamilton - that Mclaren is a rocket ship, after being rocketed in to 3rd by the safety car. I take it the Ham fans will love safety cars now, won't hear anymore about those shall we.

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 16:46

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      What exactly is wrong with you?

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 16:42

    Piastri robbed by the safety car

    • Reply posted by Willemvan Oranje, today at 16:48

      Willemvan Oranje replied:
      Robbed by the pro British stewards…!

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 16:38

    Two Brits on the podium, lovely stuff. Great to see lots of teams making improvements to keep the season interesting.

    • Reply posted by Willemvan Oranje, today at 16:44

      Willemvan Oranje replied:
      Better to see a podium with only real europeans….!

  • Comment posted by MrNeil, today at 16:39

    Who would watch this when we've Ashes Cricket on?

    • Reply posted by montana, today at 16:42

      montana replied:
      Yes correct faster car wins every time we saw that during 14-21 period with Hamilton

  • Comment posted by 170 - 0, today at 16:46

    Yes yes yes 🇳🇱
    ❤️ Max ❤️

    • Reply posted by dkaufn, today at 16:48

      dkaufn replied:
      Great drive again by him.

      You’ll get people always saying it’s the car. But just look where checo finished.

      Max is just on another level.

  • Comment posted by RRA, today at 16:38

    Great driving by Lando and Lewis. Well done lads.

    • Reply posted by montana, today at 16:44

      montana replied:
      Great job race engineers of both mclaren and merc

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:41

    Lando definitely the driver of the day, brilliant start.

    Well done to LH too for completing the podium.

    But what can you say about MV/RB, think they have even stopped developing this years car, that’s how rapid their car is. Last year they won a lot, this year they might just win the whole lot!

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 16:38

    Lando has LANDOed… fantastic race..

    • Reply posted by ViceCompany, today at 16:41

      ViceCompany replied:
      Yeah screw Max, Norris mvp

  • Comment posted by Realist, today at 16:39

    Max wins again. Wow that mclaren has made improvements, a DNF for max and it could give them a few wins. Great little few corners between Norris and Hamilton keeping it clean and respectful and bagging a podium each.

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 16:44

    Don’t expect McLaren to do this every race, but September 1st, Monza should really suit them. Also, later this month at Spa.

  • Comment posted by Daddy Duck, today at 16:46

    That was a great race to watch. Chuffed to see Hamilton on the podium, but actually I’m more pleased for Norris, and a little gutted for Piastri. Also well done to Albon - keeping the Ferrraris behind to get 8th - great stuff.

    Max supreme again, it really is a record breaking year for him. I wish someone was challenging him, but there’s plenty of action behind. The race to be the 2nd team is on.

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 16:43

    For get the Max! What about the great results for Mclaren and Williams.

  • Comment posted by montana, today at 16:40

    Ha ha hami boy couldn’t overtake even with much faster tyres

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 16:41

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      You must be 11 or 12 years old, maybe a bit less.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 16:40

    F1 is now only about the gap between Verstappen and 2nd , bookies know it too. Would have been 12 if not for safety car

    • Reply posted by Sulky, today at 16:43

      Sulky replied:
      got200 to 1 on 3.5 seconds, from 1st to 2nd, nice little pay day

