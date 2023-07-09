Close menu

British GP in pictures

Formula 1, British Grand Prix, Brad Pitt
The film has its own garage and cars modified by Mercedes
Silverstone
Norris to the lead at the star to huge cheers
Silverstone
Some older traditions remained
Silverstoen fans
The fans arrived at Silverstone in huge numbers from Friday through to Sunday
Fran Kirby and Beth Mead
England players Fran Kirby and Beth Mead got behind eventual winner Verstappen
DAmian Lewis
Actor Damian Lewis sang the national anthem
Brad Pitt
A lot of the focus was on Hollywood actor Brad Pitt who was driving a Formula 2 car for a new F1 film

