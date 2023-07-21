Close menu

Hungarian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP second practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments14

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc is seventh in the drivers' championship, nine points behind Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace in a Friday practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix which offered few clues as to the true competitive picture.

Leclerc was 0.015 seconds quicker than McLaren's Lando Norris but world champion Max Verstappen was only 11th fastest and Mercedes close to the back.

The Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were third and fifth fastest, sandwiching Yuki Tsunoda's Alpha Tauri.

Daniel Ricciardo, returning to Formula 1 with Alpha Tauri, was 14th.

The Australian was 0.451secs slower than team-mate Tsunoda.

A new approach to tyre allocation for the weekend seems to have changed the way teams approached practice.

The number of sets of tyres available to each driver has been reduced, and they are required to use different compounds for all three parts of qualifying - hards in the first session, medium in the second and softs in the final top 10 shootout.

The usual pattern of set-up runs, followed by qualifying simulation and then race simulation was not followed by all teams.

Red Bull and Mercedes, for example, seemed not to do qualifying simulation runs, at least not representative ones.

As well as Verstappen in 11th, his team-mate Sergio Perez, whose weekend got off to a bad start with a crash on his first lap in first practice, was down in 18th, and Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell 16th and 20th.

There were some race-simulation runs later in the session, though.

Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren chose the medium tyres, and Norris appeared to be the fastest, followed by Alonso - who was eighth fastest overall on a single lap - and Hamilton.

Red Bull and Ferrari chose the soft tyres for their race runs, and although Leclerc started strongly, Verstappen was comfortably quicker over a series of laps.

The big focus of the day was on Ricciardo's 2023 debut, after he was drafted in following the sacking of Dutchman Nyck de Vries last week.

Ricciardo drove a steady session as he set about learning his new car, starting well over a second behind Tsunoda and edging closer. He had more or less matched the Japanese driver's time by the end of his running on his first set of tyres but Tsunoda moved clear on their qualifying runs on the soft tyre.

With Ricciardo returning, the last thing Perez needed was a difficult day, but that's what he had after he dropped his outside wheels on to the grass on his entry to Turn Five as rain began to fall at the start of first practice and crashed into the wall.

Sergio Perez's Red Bull crashes into the barrier in first practice
Red Bull's Sergio Perez has failed to qualify in the top 10 for five races in a row

Perez's remarks over the radio immediately after the crash - "I can't believe this" - made it clear that he understood the potential seriousness of the error.

Team principal Christian Horner said: "He just misjudged it. It was just a mistake. You could hear the frustration in his voice."

Perez's early-season ambition of challenging team-mate Verstappen for the championship has collapsed as his season has imploded following a series of errors.

Ricciardo has said his dream is to go well enough in the Alpha Tauri to again earn a seat at Red Bull.

Perez, who has a Red Bull contract for 2024, said on Thursday that Ricciardo's return "doesn't change anything" for him, insisting that his future was "in my hands".

Horner has said that he believed Perez's problem was that he had been putting too much pressure on himself, and added after the British Grand Prix that Perez "just needs a clean weekend".

That hope is already forlorn in Hungary, although he was somewhat fortunate that the rain in the first session meant he did not miss out on the learning other drivers would otherwise have had.

  • Comment posted by worboys, today at 17:40

    why do BBC never make it easy to see the times etc

  • Comment posted by Its in the public interest yo, today at 17:40

    Unless Hamilton is P1 or P2, expect him to moan about how slow his car is, even if it is the second fastest car around!

  • Comment posted by TuskinRaider, today at 17:39

    Interesting that both Merc and RB didn't do qualifying simulation runs due to new tyre allocation rules.

    If this rule becomes the normal, I wonder if all teams will do this and so take something away from free practice sessions.

  • Comment posted by Its in the public interest yo, today at 17:39

    Better for Perez it is today and not Saturday or Sunday when he makes this kind of mistake. A little bit embarrassing mistake to make.

  • Comment posted by Ecclefechan, today at 17:38

    Why can't F1 management leave the rules as they are FFS? Mandating which tyre compounds have to be used in each part of quali is ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by Hulk Hogan Hulkamaniac, today at 17:37

    Well let me tell you something brother
    Nobody cares about practice Jack
    Its about race day dude]
    Come race day Max will be top of the Pod man
    The Horn and Doc listening to the beautiful Dutch/Austrian national anthem combo as they salute their triple World Champion brother
    When it counts Jack
    Its all about Max and the Red Bull Organisation brother
    MAX4LIFE man
    RBO4LIFE brother

    • Reply posted by Chinese Andy, today at 17:44

      Chinese Andy replied:
      I thought posting here was meant to be in English!

  • Comment posted by TuskinRaider, today at 17:36

    Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP second practice

    Means nothing when it comes to whose gonna win

  • Comment posted by Chief Wiggum, today at 17:36

    Pointless sport

    • Reply posted by Greenline Racin, today at 17:44

      Greenline Racin replied:
      New to the sport?
      As you can see, plenty of points in F1.

      Pos Driver Nationality PTS
      1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing 255
      2 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing 156
      3 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 137

  • Comment posted by RRA, today at 17:36

    #Cheatsta**en on pole tomorrow

    • Reply posted by Roy Bloomer, today at 17:42

      Roy Bloomer replied:
      Spot on .

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 17:33

    So tomorrow's news
    Max fastest
    Max pole
    Sunday
    Max wins by a mile
    At least we have other SPORT to watch that is not so predictable

    • Reply posted by Steve23, today at 17:44

      Steve23 replied:
      I take it your new to F1? When you get into it, you'll find the battles up and down the field are just as important and great to watch. Unless a lot of other sports, it's not just about one winner.

