Kevin Magnussen (left) and Nico Hulkenberg (right) will remain with the Haas team in 2024

The Haas team will keep Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen as their drivers for a second Formula 1 season in 2024.

Team principal Guenther Steiner said: "We've had an extremely solid driver pairing this season and ultimately there was no reason to look to change that."

Both Hulkenberg and Magnussen are vastly experienced drivers whose careers were given a lifeline by Haas.

Steiner said their feedback had been "invaluable" in a difficult 2023.

Magnussen made a surprise return to F1 in 2022 after a year away when Haas' Russian driver Nikita Mazepin was dropped on the eve of the season following the invasion of Ukraine.

And Hulkenberg, who had not had a full-time seat since being dropped by Renault at the end of 2019, was drafted in by Haas for 2023 when the team dispensed with Mick Schumacher after his sophomore season, preferring a more seasoned, proven quantity.

Hulkenberg has particularly impressed this season, having a comfortable edge over Magnussen in qualifying - including a season's best second on the grid in Canada in June - and scoring the team's best finish with seventh in the third race of the season in Australia.

Haas have struggled converting sometimes strong qualifying results - Hulkenberg has been in the top 10 in six of the 12 races so far - into points finishes because of the car's heavy tyre usage.

Upgrades for this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, where the season resumes after a summer break, are intended to make a start on addressing this issue by reducing the heat going into the tyres from the brakes.

Steiner said: "Kevin and Nico gelled well right from the get-go and together they've both scored points, and in particular, Nico has excelled in qualifying - getting into Q3 on six occasions.

"Having not raced in Formula 1 full-time since 2019, that shows you just how professional he is and how he's looked after himself physically.

"Of note is also just how much energy both drivers bring to the table, they've been fantastic not only in terms of their engagement within the team, but critically, in our partner activations and fan facing opportunities."

Hulkenberg said: "It's nice to get things sorted early for next season to just keep the focus on racing and improving performance.

"I enjoy being part of the team and share Gene [Haas] and Guenther's passion for it. We're competing in a very tight midfield and I'm looking forward to building on what we've done together so far and taking that forward into 2024."

Magnussen said: "My return in 2022 had been unexpected but was filled with numerous highlights, and although this season hasn't gone quite as we'd hoped, we've still managed to get into the points and shown potential in the package we have.

"There's plenty of racing remaining in 2023 and we've got a lot of work to do to continue to understand the VF-23 - that learning can be applied into the 2024 car."