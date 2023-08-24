Close menu

Dutch Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc says Red Bull will be 'difficult' to catch before 2026 rule changes

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Zandvoort

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments57

Charles Leclerc shares the Belgium Grand Prix podium with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
Charles Leclerc (left) finished third behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez (right) and race winner Max Verstappen (centre, right) at the Belgium Grand Prix before the summer break

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc says it will be "very, very difficult" to catch Red Bull before the end of the 2025 season, when the current set of Formula 1 regulations will change.

Leclerc is one of only two non-Red Bull drivers to set a pole position this year, and Red Bull have won every race.

Two-time world champion Max Verstappen is also looking to secure his ninth consecutive race victory for the team.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton said it was "very possible Charles could be right".

Leclerc, 25, said: "They have a really big margin and it's going to be very, very difficult to catch them before the change in regulations," Leclerc said at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton said it was "very possible Charles could be right".

F1's current rules were introduced last year and, after a challenge from Ferrari in the first half of the season, the team dominated the second half of the year. Their performance has been even stronger in 2023.

The next major change of rules is due for 2026, when there will be a new set of aerodynamic regulations in tandem with heavily revised engines with about 50% of the power produced by the hybrid part of the power-unit - up from 20% currently - as well as the introduction of fully sustainable synthetic fuels.

Hamilton said Red Bull likely had the advantage of a head start in working on next year's car.

"They are ahead and most likely have started developing next year's car already months before everyone else because they are 100, 200 points ahead in the championship," the seven-time champion said.

Hamilton added that Mercedes were "working on closing the gap and next year will be proof of that - I hope we can".

At his home race at Zandvoort this weekend, if Red Bull's Verstappen secures a ninth victory in a row, he would equal the all-time record set by Sebastian Vettel, also for Red Bull, in 2013.

Many in F1 expect Verstappen to win all 10 remaining races this season and establish a remarkable new standard, and he said the thousands of Dutch fans who will pack the seaside circuit for this weekend were not a distraction.

"It is just great," said Verstappen, who has won both races at Zandvoort since it returned to the calendar in 2021 after a gap of 36 years.

"It doesn't bring for me a weight on my shoulders or extra pressure. We are able to do this now and it is fantastic and hopefully it will continue for a while but it is just fantastic to be here and see all the fans and drive such an incredible track."

Hamilton said: "There is a high chance he will win every race but we are hopeful we can challenge him at some point. And if there are any mistakes and mishaps we will be right there. He and the team haven't made any so far."

McLaren's Lando Norris, whose team vaulted to the front of the pack behind Red Bull in the four races before the summer break, also believes it could be possible to win a race this year

"We have to have a bit of luck, something has to happen to Max, from a reliability point of view, for it to happen," Norris said.

"I don't have the confidence to say we can race him outright. Maybe we can out-qualify him now and again. We have been close and there are still some tracks to come where we can be close or possibly ahead if we put everything together, but the race is where Red Bull is on another level. Their tyre degradation is basically nil compared to everyone else on the grid, even compared to Mercedes."

Leclerc added: "It's different than in the past, in the way that in qualifying we are much closer than what we have seen in the past.

"Normally when we see a team dominating it is in qualifying and the race but now for some reason with Red Bull the gaps are much bigger in the race and that is why we are all working towards our race pace because Red Bull is so far ahead.

"There is still a lot of work to do. We have some developments in the next few races that can hep us do a big step forwards but also with these cars we can have some unexpected surprises because they are so sensitive cars that a small change can have big influence and hopefully it will be the case for us."

Comments

Join the conversation

57 comments

  • Comment posted by fastdoc1, today at 18:53

    The most emetic team currently, lead by the unctuous Horner and flanked by the bigoted dr marco.
    Cheats all around

  • Comment posted by Wall of Dog, today at 18:47

    I hated seeing Mercedes win all the time , so I really don't mind Red Bull's period of dominance.

  • Comment posted by penscawn, today at 18:45

    My comment at 18:29 was removed because it 'broke the rules'. Joke! Don't criticise the lack BBC of reporting on F1 then! Lesson learned [and ignored, obviously]. Pathetic.

    • Reply posted by john cole, today at 18:53

      john cole replied:
      Can't say much mate, fun trying

  • Comment posted by penscawn, today at 18:29

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 18:35

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      If you think that's bad, check out the coverage on the Motorsport tab. BTCC - none, WRC - next to none, Le Mans - 1 article after the race! About the sole coverage is bikes.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 18:28

    It's so nice seeing that over the summer break that the fans of F1 have been devoting themselves to polishing up on their vitriol!

  • Comment posted by forfoxsake, today at 18:24

    Haven’t seen a race for 7 years as it’s so boring watching Mercedes/red bull just walk away with year after year. Not only do they walk away with it they allowed to cheat to walk away with it!!!! I’m surprised real motor sport fans still support the franchise knowing the result….. bring back Ernie or give them all the same car. We’ll never see a Benetton or Renault season again 🥲

    • Reply posted by md copse, today at 18:49

      md copse replied:
      Give them all the same car, and Verstappen will destroy them all. How many of them have 22 seconds over their teammates, starting 5 places behind!? Certainly not Hamilton. He has to strike it lucky with safety car to gain a few seconds on his teammate.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 18:21

    In Athletics, Cycling etc if you are found guilty of performance enhancements that break the rules then you are stripped of titles/wins/records for the duration of the time the benefits are likely to have been gained and also given lengthy ban.

    Red Bull just got a slap on the wrists and allowed to continue to benefit from breaking the rules.

  • Comment posted by lestv, today at 18:11

    Allow them to cheat and they win. Who would have guessed?

  • Comment posted by The Duke of Prunes, today at 18:07

    Another season without a win for ickle lewis?

    • Reply posted by Howard, today at 18:26

      Howard replied:
      Another season handed on a plate to Max
      Yawn
      F1 has finished until FIA get bored with Max winning like Lewis and fix it so someone else wins
      Boring so called RACING
      Let's have a guess about the weekend, Max runs off in the lead with his fab car and turns everything down and he's called GOAT with no one to race with
      Yawn

  • Comment posted by Alice13 Hunter, today at 17:59

    Senna had to beat Prost, Schumacher had to beat Hill/Hakkinnen, Hamilton had to beat Rosberg/Vettel. This Red Bull is so much more dominant it is making the other teams look like amateurs. I can see the TV revenue taking a massive dip and the US audience in particular leave in droves. When this happens Liberty Media the commercial rights holders, will pressure the rulemakers to handicap Red Bull.

    • Reply posted by 31shadows, today at 18:12

      31shadows replied:
      Unlikely as it those very people that changed the rules to put them where they are

  • Comment posted by ngc5139, today at 17:56

    Well you won't be doing it anyway Charles - because as incompetent as Ferrari have been you aren't exactly blameless - you seem like a guy who folds under pressure far too often.

    • Reply posted by forfoxsake, today at 18:33

      forfoxsake replied:
      Yeah but everybody who watches formula one dreams of having a ferrari, the greatest super car ever made year on year. How can a team that doesn’t even have a car be involved??? A team named after the most unhealthy drink on the market, which is bad for everybody just sums up the world and makes a mockery of motorsport… although the soap box races are more exciting than f1

  • Comment posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 17:55

    Stopped watching the complete race . The start , a couple of laps and then I turn it off and do something more productive . It is no longer interesting . You can have more fun watching the boy racers , after 10pm doing donuts in supermarket car parks . It's lost its allure and intrigue .

    • Reply posted by viper101, today at 18:00

      viper101 replied:
      100 % what i do. Turn off after forst few laps

  • Comment posted by GIN, today at 17:52

    It would be good to see one of the other teams winning, Mercedes or McLaren

    • Reply posted by ngc5139, today at 17:57

      ngc5139 replied:
      What??? The team that dominated most of the last decade and a team that was given the largest fine in the history of sport.

  • Comment posted by crazycristos, today at 17:48

    Toys for boys 👎

    • Reply posted by john cole, today at 17:58

      john cole replied:
      For Rich boys

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 17:42

    Verstappen already close to 50 GP wins, he is going to set loads of records.

    • Reply posted by Ruud, today at 17:55

      Ruud replied:
      Considering he was up against a much quicker Mercedes for the majority of his career so far, it’s quite remarkable.

      You have to have the right car to stand a chance, but man has he made the most of the chances he got.

  • Comment posted by Bernie_Ecklescake, today at 17:40

    This isn't a story anymore. F1 is no longer a legitimate entertaining sport. This is actually an epitaph, "In memory to the pinnacle of motorsport, brutally murdered by incompetence, hypocrisy and gross negligence. Its heart was transplanted by American cheese eating accountants, who's only commitment, was to bleed the fans dry of money. RIP F1 !

    • Reply posted by A flock of opinions, today at 17:51

      A flock of opinions replied:
      No doubt someone is going to mention that it wasn’t a problem when Hamilton was winning every race regardless of whether you like Hamilton or not. It is a problem. Sport is not worth watching if it’s not competitive. These are just exhibition races until there is genuine competition. I can’t watch it as is.

  • Comment posted by J-Dizzle, today at 17:36

    I'll be honest, I'm not a huge fan of the eras of dominance we often get, but I'm preferring Verstappen's to Schumacher's or Hamilton's.

    • Reply posted by turtle wax, today at 18:34

      turtle wax replied:
      Max is a decent, regular guy.... not so sure about the others

  • Comment posted by Alice13 Hunter, today at 17:36

    Red Bull are destroying viewing figures and therefore revenue. Liberty media won't be happy.

    • Reply posted by ngc5139, today at 17:58

      ngc5139 replied:
      No Mercedes did that over the last decade.

  • Comment posted by Chris T, today at 17:34

    F1 is a really sad place to be nowadays.

    • Reply posted by J-Dizzle, today at 17:35

      J-Dizzle replied:
      Unless you're winning, I guess.

  • Comment posted by chilipepper, today at 17:33

    Leberk couldn't catch a cold never mind the Redbulls. Ferrari threw it away last year and there are nowhere this year.

    Leberk needs a better team.

    • Reply posted by tessmania, today at 17:42

      tessmania replied:
      Obviously the reply from a 13 year old!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured