Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen survives losing lead to equal all-time consecutive wins record

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly on the podium
Polesitter Verstappen (second from right) was joined on the podium by Fernando Alonso (left), who started fifth and Pierre Gasly (right), who qualified in 12th place

Red Bull's Max Verstappen survived losing the lead in early rain and a red flag for a late torrential downpour to win a chaotic Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen equalled the all-time record of nine victories in a row and took his 11th win of the season to extend his championship lead to 138 points.

A shower just as the race started dropped Verstappen to second behind team-mate Sergio Perez before he repassed on lap 13, while heavy rain with eight laps to go forced a red flag and a 45-minute delay.

But through it all Verstappen was always in control, as he has been for the entire season, and never really looked like losing the race.

Fernando Alonso starred in the Aston Martin to finish second after a typically combative race, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly took the final podium position after Sergio Perez, who finished third on the track, was penalised for speeding in the pit lane.

Perez had been running second behind Verstappen but lost the place to Alonso when he went off at Turn One after changing to intermediate tyres when the rain came down just before the race was stopped.

In the final seven racing laps, Perez did enough to prevent dropping behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who fended off an attack from Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.

McLaren's Lando Norris took seventh ahead of Williams' Alex Albon, outstanding in being the only driver to brave staying out on dry-weather tyres throughout the first rain period.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Alpine's Esteban Ocon completed the top 10 points positions, while Alonso deprived Verstappen of fastest lap by pushing hard as the final rain shower approached the track.

Sprint to the chequered flag

The final sprint to the end was relatively uneventful after such a madcap race, as Verstappen eased away from Alonso on a wet track following a restart behind the safety car and the Spaniard held off Perez's attacks.

For Aston Martin it was an encouraging performance, after they slipped to the back of the pack chasing Red Bull in the four races before the summer break.

An upgrade featuring a new floor for this race seems to have returned the car to its former position, and Alonso went with it with an outstanding drive.

Gasly had benefited from being one of the drivers who stopped at the end of the first lap, and the Frenchman drove a strong race from there on to hang on in the pack at the front and fend off an attack from Sainz.

He even managed to make up for a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane to take his first podium of the season.

Before the red flag

Max Verstappen leads team-mate Sergio Perez
Max Verstappen (front) regained the lead of the Dutch Grand Prix from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez on lap 13

The capacity crowd almost entirely made up of fans supporting their home hero were expecting and hoping for a Verstappen demonstration. They got it, but not perhaps in the way anticipated.

With Verstappen leading away from pole, rain started as the lights went out and the action started immediately.

Alonso, starting fifth, passed Albon around the outside in Turn Two, dived down the inside of the heavily banked Hugenholzbocht that follows past Russell's Mercedes, and then drew in front of Norris' McLaren on the run to the daunting Scheivlak corner, only to be passed back by the Briton later in the lap.

The rain came down increasingly heavily through that first lap, and Perez, who had started seventh, dived into the pits for treaded intermediate tyres at the end of it.

But none of the other frontrunners followed him in - the next highest driver to pit was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who stared ninth - and the decision won Perez the lead.

Verstappen and Alonso, still on slick tyres, lost time on the second lap and when they pitted at the end of it they came out in fifth and seventh places before other drivers started to pit.

But while Perez now had a 14-second and three-place lead over his team-mate, Verstappen's superiority was quickly apparent, as he began to carve into the Mexican's advantage.

By lap 10, Verstappen was less than five seconds behind Perez, and a lap later Verstappen was in the pits for a change to slick tyres.

Perez followed him in a lap later, but Verstappen had made up so much time on his out lap that he was nearly three seconds in front when his team-mate rejoined.

That was effectively the end of the race for the win, but there was plenty of action behind.

A bad day for Mercedes

George Russell drives in the rain
George Russell finished 17th after picking up a puncture following the red-flag restart

While Perez benefited from the early shower, the Mercedes drivers were the big losers.

They delayed their stops, hoping to stick it out on slick tyres, only for it to become quickly apparent that this strategy was not the right one.

Hamilton stopped on lap three, and George Russell on lap four, and they dropped well out of the top 10 as a result.

Russell switched to hard tyres for a long stint, while Hamilton went for softs. Both made up ground as the race wore on, and Hamilton was sixth and Russell eighth at the final restart.

But Russell dropped to the back after the final restart following a collision with Norris at Turn 11/12. He pitted thinking the car was broken but went back out to take the flag.

The one driver who committed to staying on slicks was Albon, who had starred in qualifying fourth.

The British-born Thai dropped to 14th, but his decision began to pay him back as others pitted for dry tyres and he made up places.

In the end, Albon did a 44-lap stint on his soft tyres before pitting out of fifth place.

Dropping to 11th, Albon soon moved back into the top 10 and took a well-deserved four points at the flag.

Comments

Join the conversation

590 comments

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 16:47

    Full wet tyres are the most pointless thing in formula 1. Why do they bother carting them round the world is beyond me. Use them or bin them.

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 17:05

      LifeGirl replied:
      Its an interesting point given how the qualifying chances last week were designed specifically to save on tyres for sustainability reasons. Get rid of the full wets and rename the intermediates - done. Money and rubber saved.

  • Comment posted by The Scotsman, today at 17:01

    Heavy rain, get the full wet tyres.

    Red flag.!

    What's the point of full wet tyres.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 16:51

    Top performers of the day of drama and I even watched then listened to it.

    1) The Weather ( rain )
    2) The Crowd ( Great passion )
    3) Alonso ....Still a warrior

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 17:08

      twinprime replied:
      Top performer was the guy who won.

  • Comment posted by Johnathon Erskine Brown, today at 16:57

    Alonso showing once again why he is a special talent.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 17:29

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Round and round and round they go.

      'Sport' lol!

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:54

    The way some people use statistics to support their view, if Max wins the next race, that makes him twice as good as Lewis.

    • Reply posted by EU rules, today at 16:58

      EU rules replied:
      That quivering lip is causing a draft.

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 16:48

    I love F1. But you cannot deny that a sport has problems when it is only ever interesting when it rains or there is a safety car. I'm not suprised that the ''Drive to Survive'' lot are apparently leaving in droves.

    • Reply posted by Kenny, today at 16:52

      Kenny replied:
      Global audience at an all time high, 500million and growing
      . Maybe thats not the same as drive to survive though.

  • Comment posted by Ascotmike, today at 16:53

    With the exception of Ferrari obviously, has anyone got worse strategists than McLaren ?
    Hey Lando, I know it’s pouring with rain, but we’ll wait until you’re down to 15th before we bring you in for inters
    This, after they go to Spa and put a big slab of a back wing on for a track with long fast straights
    Where would Lando and Oscar be now with better decision makers ?

    • Reply posted by skippy, today at 17:00

      skippy replied:
      Same Goes for Piastri

  • Comment posted by Ken T, today at 16:49

    Can you imagine Alonso chasing Vestappen in a Red Bull?

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 16:52

      bridstow man replied:
      No MV would be chasing Alonso ....

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:54

    What we are seeing is great driving and engineering excellence. What we are also seeing is an era of strict rules that stifle innovation. Maybe those 'great' days of Colin Chapmanesque genius will never return to the various teams in our modern era.

    The question is: do we want The Fastest/Greatest Ever or do we want a Good Show. I'd love both. And sadly, no.. I don't have the answer.

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 16:56

      LifeGirl replied:
      2021 proved that both are not mutually exclusive of one another.

  • Comment posted by Benson it is your father, today at 16:46

    Ferrari messing up, Lewis hitting Sainz when attempting to overtake, and Max winning. Business as usual.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 17:44

      Happy Birthday replied:
      I'd win if I was in that car and Max V would come last in my Golf.

  • Comment posted by karetaker, today at 16:54

    Perez robbed by his own team lmao 11 second lead but Verstappen gets first pit choice

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 16:51

    What are people moaning about? This is record breaking. The same team and mostly the same driver winning every week?

    That's the beauty of competitive sport.

    Wooooooo... what a rush

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 17:28

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Engineering contest innit.

      Put me in that car I'd win; put Verstappen in my Golf and he'd come last.

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 16:55

    As a McLaren fan have to say the team strategically let down both Lando and Oscar today . Lando was aking for new tyres and team told him to stay out 1 or 2 laps too long on drys . Well done to the boys for limiting the damage and getting and double points finish despite the bad straegy calls. Lando could have had a P3 at least with the right strategy.

    • Reply posted by Utd Fan, today at 17:06

      Utd Fan replied:
      MB got it wrong too, bringing GR in when he had track position with tyes suited to a drying track was a very strange decision. If I were him I would be suspicious that maybe my team did not have my best interest at heart.

  • Comment posted by Hacksaw, today at 16:46

    Mega drive and not a boring one I would say!!
    Super Max. 9 wins in a row. Awesome.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 16:53

      JM replied:
      He also equalled Jenson Buttons record from Canada 2011 for highest number of pit stops and still winning. Six pit stops and still won.

      Soon there won’t be many F1 records he doesn’t hold.

  • Comment posted by Prue, today at 17:02

    Another Verstappen borefest. Yawn 🥱

    • Reply posted by drbob, today at 17:07

      drbob replied:
      Have you actually watched the race? Master class from max, great race. If you really think this was a borefest, try cricket.

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 16:47

    Amazing Grand Prix.. congrats Max, 9 in a row.. fabulous to see Alonso back on the podium and Gasly too..

    F1 exciting as ever!!

    • Reply posted by f1isasportnomore, today at 17:29

      f1isasportnomore replied:
      🤣🤣🤣🤣 Course it is...you must be 7yrs old.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 17:32

    Verstappen outstanding, Alonso excellent, Gasly driver of the day for me and another great drive from Albon. Tsunoda and Lawson deserve a positive mention too. Logan Sargent should never be let near an F1 car. Mercedes poor tactics and basically the first safety car saved them an even more embarrassing day.

    • Reply posted by milanfan, today at 17:42

      milanfan replied:
      Yes, you are correct. Sargeant is an unsafe driver having lots of collisions. He’s not F1 calibre. Williams should ask Schumacher to drive for them.

  • Comment posted by Scarfiotti, today at 16:47

    Well done to the top 3, in those mixed conditions. Action all the way up and down the field. What a race !

    • Reply posted by Sulky, today at 16:49

      Sulky replied:
      the rest deserve nothing eh

  • Comment posted by Synthetic fuel, today at 16:46

    Superb from Max....Great from Fernando and Pierre as well. Sounded like a great party at Zaandvort......we are witnessing something special in F1

    • Reply posted by Ottoman, today at 16:49

      Ottoman replied:
      Something Boring.

  • Comment posted by FluffyMonsterCat, today at 17:10

    If you thought this race was dull, then maybe F1 isn't for you.

    • Reply posted by jaybee, today at 17:12

      jaybee replied:
      And there go the last 5 people cancelling their subscription

