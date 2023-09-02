Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

By Andrew Benson Chief F1 writer at Monza

Carlos Sainz has finished in the top two of all the sessions at Monza this weekend

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz pipped Red Bull's Max Verstappen to pole position in a gripping qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix.

Pole changed hands three times in the dying seconds of qualifying.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole from Sainz, who was fastest on the first runs, before Red Bull's Max Verstappen went to the top and then Sainz replaced him.

Sainz beat Verstappen by 0.013 seconds to send the home fans into ecstasy.

Leclerc was only 0.054secs further adrift as the top three were separated by just 0.067secs over 3.6 miles of the historic Monza circuit.

Mercedes driver George Russell beat Red Bull's Sergio Perez to take fourth place, with another impressive performance from Williams and Alex Albon giving them sixth.

Lewis Hamilton could manage only eighth, sandwiched between the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, with Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin completing the top 10.

More to follow.