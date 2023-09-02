Close menu

Italian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz beats Max Verstappen to pole position

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Monza

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments52

Carlos Sainz celebrates taking Italian GP pole
Carlos Sainz has finished in the top two of all the sessions at Monza this weekend

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz pipped Red Bull's Max Verstappen to pole position in a gripping qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix.

Pole changed hands three times in the dying seconds of qualifying.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole from Sainz, who was fastest on the first runs, before Red Bull's Max Verstappen went to the top and then Sainz replaced him.

Sainz beat Verstappen by 0.013 seconds to send the home fans into ecstasy.

Leclerc was only 0.054secs further adrift as the top three were separated by just 0.067secs over 3.6 miles of the historic Monza circuit.

Mercedes driver George Russell beat Red Bull's Sergio Perez to take fourth place, with another impressive performance from Williams and Alex Albon giving them sixth.

Lewis Hamilton could manage only eighth, sandwiched between the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, with Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin completing the top 10.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Comment posted by Jonvey, today at 16:27

    What do you get for £50 million a year in F1 ...P8 in Quali ...

  • Comment posted by Doesnt fit the narrative, today at 16:26

    Ohhh a change for once...... Still a borefest. .... Awaiting moderation to come

  • Comment posted by hff4wstk, today at 16:25

    Credit where it's due, Sainz has been on it all weekend. Standout performances, from Albon, Russell and Piastri. Not so standout Hamilton, Norris and Alonso.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 16:23

    Pleased for Ferrari if just for crowd but it will be over likely by about lap 10 but battle for podium and lower is up for grabs.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:22

    We know who is going to win this race tomorrow, and what a place to get your 10th win in a row…a world record.

    • Reply posted by Doesnt fit the narrative, today at 16:26

      Doesnt fit the narrative replied:
      Still all about the car .....

  • Comment posted by EU rules, today at 16:22

    For the safety of all drivers, we’re going to impose a time limit for you to get round on a warm up lap. You MUST get round the lap within this time, remember, it’s for safety reasons.
    If you don’t get round within that time, we’re going to do, well, nothing basically.
    The point of a race director is?

    • Reply posted by Utd Fan, today at 16:26

      Utd Fan replied:
      If anyone had been blocked then there would have probably been a penalty. Even if it was a small fine or points on their licenses. No way was it ever going to affect the Q positions.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 16:22

    Yassss...anyone but Redbull 👏👏👏👏👏🥳🥳🥳

    • Reply posted by EU rules, today at 16:23

      EU rules replied:
      A true motorsports fan then!

  • Comment posted by BETTERER, today at 16:20

    As a British Verstappen fan, I am delighted to see a Ferrari on pole at Monza, ALMOST as delighted, as I always was, to see Michael Schumacher in his Benetton, or Ferrari, out-qualifying Damon Hill. I've nothing against British drivers, it's just that I've always 'picked a rookie' as a future world champion, and supported them instead of moronically supporting a Brit in the best car. LH 10th? LOL

    • Reply posted by MJR69, today at 16:24

      MJR69 replied:
      So presumably you supported Hamilton as a rookie but you laugh it him now? Shallow

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 16:19

    Good qualifying session. Sainz has been quick all weekend, thoroughly deserved. No doubt the Max stans will somehow tell us the "booing Tifosi" were actually Lewis fans. Lets hope Ferrari can take the fight to the Rocketship tomorrow, until then.........VAMOS!!!

    • Reply posted by whytey, today at 16:23

      whytey replied:
      Wrong. They were saying boo-rstappen. They were cheering for Max.

  • Comment posted by Brontosaurus, today at 16:19

    Verstappen does not have the straight line advantage he has had of late tomorrow.

    Could be an interesting race especially if Sainz can back him up to Le Clerc and Albon who could use their straight line advantage to overtake Verstappen.

  • Comment posted by Utd Fan, today at 16:18

    Great last lap from Sainz to just pip MV, Great to see the Williams so high up too, shout out to George out driving his more experienced team mate again.

  • Comment posted by Benson it is your father, today at 16:18

    Well then, unfinished business keeps getting more unfinished every time that joke of a WDC Lewis hits the track. He's being exposed more and more.

    Unsure what happened with those Ferrari's in Q1, but I guess the stewards do not want to wake up tomorrow with a horse head in their bed...

    #myteammateisbetterthanyourteammate.

    • Reply posted by BETTERER, today at 16:22

      BETTERER replied:
      Indeed. Love your # LOL

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 16:18

    Wow! Didn't see that coming....
    Well done Carlos!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:18

    I reckon Verstappen to win, Perez a distant second and Sainz bringing up the rear.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 16:24

      bridstow man replied:
      Risk free and logical choice really.

      But you really are so very very clever.

  • Comment posted by Massa 4 WDC 2008, today at 16:17

    Great quali.....really happy for Ferrari at Monza, great to see them do well. Max as always putting in a great performance and will bebhard to beat tomorrow. Great to see George and Alex do well also.
    I think the Alpha Tauris can pick up some points tomorrow as well, maybe 1 driver looks a bit slow towards the back of the top 10 they should aim to pass but Lando amd Fernando will make progress

  • Comment posted by It is Five O Clock Somewhere, today at 16:17

    Well done, Albon!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:16

    Russell P4 beats his team mate Hamilton P8 again for second row next to Leclerc. Perez not at all happy with his P5.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 16:18

      bridstow man replied:
      Oh great sage thank you

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:16

    Great to see Ferrari on pole for Italian GP. The most passionate team on the grid for sure.

    But…the main news is…

    8th…8th…Hamilton got his 8th…position at quali 😂

    My team mate is better than your team mate though…na nana na na 😂

  • Comment posted by NickdeVries, today at 16:16

    It's looks hopeful but Max normally just practise and qualify to get ready for the full race tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:15

    Well done Sainz on a deserved pole. He has been quick all weekend. Verstappen P2 and Leclerc P3. Something tells me that Verstappen had plenty of pace left in the tank but he keeps the Tifosi happy finishing P2. I would not bet against Verstappen in the race proper as he looks super cool in the Red Bull.

    • Reply posted by NickdeVries, today at 16:16

      NickdeVries replied:
      He was preparing for the full race.

