Italian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen in record-breaking 10th consecutive F1 win

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Monza

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen holds up both his hands to show 10 digits after winning the Italian Grand Prix
As well as winning the past 10 races, Max Verstappen has taken victory in 12 of the 14 grands prix so far this season

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set an all-time record with his 10 consecutive win as he broke Ferrari's valiant challenge at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was held back by pole-winner Carlos Sainz's Ferrari for 14 laps but his pressure paid off when an error from the Spaniard gave him his chance.

Sainz locked his brakes into the first chicane and that allowed Verstappen to pass the Ferrari into the second chicane at Monza.

Sainz, after forcefully holding on to second place from team-mate Charles Leclerc, was left to fend off Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez for second place.

After many laps of defence, Sainz finally lost the position with nine laps to go and then set about fighting hard again to keep Leclerc behind for the final podium place.

It was frantic at times as Sainz hung on with worn tyres, and eventually the Spaniard pleaded to his team to let him "bring it home". Leclerc was told: "Race until the end, no risk."

Sainz clung on with some desperate late braking moves into the first chicane, and eventually the fight was settled at the start of the final lap.

Leclerc sold the dummy to Sainz at the first chicane but the Spaniard moved to defend and Leclerc had to lock all his brakes and cut the chicane to avoid his partner. Leclerc crossed the line just 0.1secs behind.

Mercedes' George Russell drove a steady race to take fifth, overcoming a five-second penalty for leaving the track when passing Esteban Ocon after leaving the pits.

Lewis Hamilton impressed on an inverted strategy, starting on the hard tyre and switching to the medium, to pass the McLarens and Alex Albon's Williams to take sixth.

Hamilton also earned a five-second penalty for colliding with McLaren's Oscar Piastri when passing him at the second chicane but had enough of a margin to keep the place.

Albon clung on ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, while Fernando Alonso had his most anonymous race of the season to take ninth in the Aston Martin ahead of Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas.

Piastri had to pit to repair damage after the Hamilton incident and finished 12th behind Liam Lawson's Alpha Tauri.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz locks up as he defends from Max Verstappen
This lock-up from Carlos Sainz at the first chicane allowed Max Verstappen to close in and take the lead at the following corner

Ferrari put up a strong fight against the all-conquering Red Bull team at their home race with by far their most competitive showing of the season.

Their hope was for Leclerc, starting third, to pass Verstappen into the first corner and set up a one-two at the front of the field, from which they might be able to play strategy against Verstappen.

But Verstappen made a strong start, and Sainz had to chop across quickly to prevent the Dutchman claiming the inside line for an attack at the first corner.

The lead secured, Sainz was faced with a challenging opening stint trying to hold Verstappen off for as long as possible.

Verstappen tracked the Ferrari, rarely more than 0.5secs behind. He tried the outside on lap six, only to be rebuffed, and complained to his team about the Ferrari's straight-line speed.

But eventually his pressure paid off. Sainz locked his right front wheel on the way into the first chicane at the start of lap 15, and that allowed Verstappen to get a better exit out of the corner.

Verstappen drew alongside on the flat-out run through the Curva Grande and claimed the lead down the inside of the Roggia chicane.

Once Verstappen was into the lead, the destiny of the race win was no longer in doubt - if it ever really had been - and the uncertainty was now over the remaining podium positions.

Verstappen now leads Perez in the championship by 145 points as his third drivers' title draws ever closer.

An intense fight between the Ferraris

The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc battle for position
Charles Leclerc and Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz (right) fought a gripping battle over third place

Leclerc began to challenge Sainz once Verstappen was past, but the Spaniard rebuffed his advances and they pitted on consecutive laps on laps 20 and 21, Sainz stopping first.

Again Sainz held off Leclerc, who attacked straight after rejoining from his pit stop, and both began to come under pressure from Perez, who had taken 18 laps to pass Russell's Mercedes for fourth in the first stint before setting after the Ferraris.

Sainz, Leclerc and Perez were running line astern from lap 23, straight after the Mexican's pit stop.

Perez attacked Leclerc on lap 32, through the first chicane and then tried at the second chicane, only to be held off, but finally managed to pass Leclerc the following lap into the first chicane.

Perez then set after Sainz, who defended hard for lap after lap before the Red Bull finally managed to get close enough to pass the Ferrari down the pit straight and into the first chicane on lap 46.

That left Sainz vulnerable to Leclerc and the Ferraris facing a fight for the honour of finishing on the podium in their home race.

Sainz's driving was increasingly desperate as he fought his fading tyres, but he was always on the right side of fairness.

Leclerc passed his team-mate into the first chicane the lap after Perez had got past, both cutting the corner, before Sainz then dragged back past his team-mate on the run to the second chicane.

It was as close as Leclerc was to get. He tried and tried again into the first corner, and while there were perhaps some question marks about a double move and moving under braking as Sainz defended on the final lap, it was a titan's drive to hang on in the end.

Yuki Tsunoda's Alpha Tauri is taken away after it breaks down on the formation lap
The initial start had to be aborted after Yuki Tsunoda's Alpha Tauri stopped on the formation lap with engine failure - that led to the race being shortened to 51 laps from 53
Ferrari flags are waved below the Monza podium to celebrate Carlos Sainz's third place
The tifosi were delighted to celebrate Carlos Sainz's third place
Comments

Join the conversation

881 comments

  • Comment posted by Chas7, today at 15:47

    Simply too quick.

    And if you cause the other car to need a wing change then 5 seconds is nowhere near enough.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 15:50

      Shakespeare replied:
      Put me in that car and I'd win. Put Verstappen in my Golf and he'd come last.

      That's the way engineering contests work.

  • Comment posted by fan, today at 15:52

    How is that 5 seconds? He destroyed Piastris race

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 15:55

      paul replied:
      Correct that should have been 10 seconds or more. Hamilton has always been dirty. Can't take losing

  • Comment posted by PHowardUK, today at 15:47

    Well - time for a bigger penalty for overtaking off the traffic or causing a collision?

    Feel for Piastri - didn't deserve to finish outside the top 10.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 15:49

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Slow down there......Mr anti-Merc.

  • Comment posted by The Oracle, today at 15:46

    LH says he can’t overtake ALB but does, says his tyres won’t get to the end but they do & he shows poor race craft and hits yet another driver. Very poor untrustworthy man, and 20s behind his teammate with the same equipment a poor drive.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 15:51

      Shakespeare replied:
      He doesn't like it now he doesn't have the fastest car.

  • Comment posted by Auntie West, today at 15:48

    After his tenth collision in the past two seasons, it's good to see Lewis "Crashilton" receive a penalty. It is a shame it didn't mean anything.

    • Reply posted by xxb3jgcl, today at 15:58

      xxb3jgcl replied:
      Just like "Silverstone accident"

  • Comment posted by Razvan, today at 15:48

    "sir" ham, a poor loser...

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:05

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Hamilton can’t race without the best car!

  • Comment posted by Razvan, today at 15:47

    hamilton, the usual trouble-maker...

    • Reply posted by NickdeVries, today at 15:54

      NickdeVries replied:
      and dirty driver

  • Comment posted by TicTax, today at 15:48

    Whatever you might think of VER, 10 consecutive wins is exceptional. Hard to see him not winning all of them now. Huge respect to Ferrari for letting SAI and LEC fight on the track, especially at Monza. More races like that, please

    • Reply posted by Viva Espana, today at 16:27

      Viva Espana replied:
      Schumacher, Vettel and Verstappen are the best drivers I've seen in F1 - in that order

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 15:49

    Lewis used to be such a nice guy when he was winning every race. Nowadays we get to see the real Lewis Hamilton and it isn't pretty.

    • Reply posted by Brightonforever, today at 15:51

      Brightonforever replied:
      Of course he was winning he could afford to be nice

  • Comment posted by EU rules, today at 15:47

    Hamilton gains a massive vantage by pointing yet another driver off the track.
    Have to Feel sorry for piastri.
    They need to change these penalties so the offending driver has to give the place back,no matter where the other driver ends up.

    • Reply posted by hskfpoajz, today at 15:55

      hskfpoajz replied:
      Funny Sky never questioned that… if it had been Max punting someone off then scampering off to a 5s lead which negated any penalty you just know crofty would be at least questioning if that’s fair. But when it’s LewLew he literally just says 5s is absolutely normal.

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 15:46

    Super Max with another phenomenal performance, and Perez shows he’s still got the goods. Meanwhile, after whining and crying on the radio all race, Sir Lewis Crashington takes out Piastri with yet another reckless move. Alonso was right - Ham is incapable of wheel-to-wheel racing. Ham needs to be banned before he kills someone. He’s a disgrace.

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 15:52

      Matthew replied:
      God your desperate 🤣

  • Comment posted by Benson it is your father, today at 15:46

    So unfinished business means that Lewis still has around 15 drivers to hit and crash into when overtaking them.

    He can tick Piastri of that unfinished business list. What a joke of a WDC.

    #myteammateisbetterthanyourteammate

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 15:56

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      Yeah, because Max has never driven erratically and in a way that had put other drivers at risk...

  • Comment posted by middle, today at 15:52

    What is it with Hamilton? Is his ambition to run of every driver he comes accross through his career, 5 second penalty was a joke!

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 15:54

      Just__Facts replied:
      He is a has been, hasn't won a single GP in an inferior car. No natural talent like the greats.

  • Comment posted by Aeroscale, today at 15:46

    Congratulations to Verstappen on a great achievement breaking Vettel's record. And who says F1 isn't exciting anymore? Two Ferraris racing on the limit for a place on the podium...

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 15:49

      Shakespeare replied:
      The thing that really impresses me about Verstappen is that, unlike Hamilton who's been karting from childhood and had everything on a plate from his rich parents, Max came from humble origins (his family are cheese merchants from Utrecht) and had never driven any kind of car until he was 21. Three years later he was World Champion!

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 15:47

    Amazing achievement Max and RBR… what a joke penalty for Lewis in ruining Oscar’s race

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 15:48

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Oscar ruined his own race, not to mention how much time Lando lost behind him, but hey ho we know your agenda before you even comment.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 15:48

    INCREDIBLY cool drive from Sainz
    Unbelievable pressure every single lap, he didn’t get a chance to catch his breath all race and not a single mistake

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 16:01

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      No mistakes apart from the one that cost him the lead.

  • Comment posted by NickdeVries, today at 15:50

    How more records are will be broken by Max

    • Reply posted by Spenny, today at 15:56

      Spenny replied:
      Can you make your sentence: A) Understandable B) Less boring....

  • Comment posted by gagged and kippered, today at 15:55

    Why has Hamilton not retired, it’s becoming embarrassing listening to his pit talks, car no good, tyres no good, driver in his way, pathetic.

    Very annoying having this driver in F1

    Have to ask Mercedes why ?

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 15:56

      Just__Facts replied:
      He loves the attention

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 15:48

    Incredible record for Max. Untouchable

    • Reply posted by Viva Espana, today at 16:28

      Viva Espana replied:
      I touched him once

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 15:47

    Love or hate Max, you have to respect that record of 10 wins in a row (despite being in the fastest car.) Also. shoutout to Sainz and Albon for incredible defence all race long making the race intresting.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 15:51

      ET replied:
      I reckon anyone half decent could win in that car. It is after all, based on research and testing no one else could do legitimately. FIA taking everyone for mugs.

