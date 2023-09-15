Close menu

Singapore Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari one-two in opening practice

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments23

Max Verstappen chats with team boss Christian Horner at Singapore GP
Max Verstappen is targeting an 11th straight win this weekend

Charles Leclerc led Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari one-two ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in first practice at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Leclerc was 0.078 seconds quicker than Sainz and 0.126secs up on Verstappen, with McLaren's Lando Norris fourth.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were fifth and sixth ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.

The session was three times briefly interrupted by monitor lizards walking on the track near Turn Nine.

The Marina Bay Circuit has been revised for this season with the removal of four corners because of infrastructure works.

This has reduced lap times by as much as 10 seconds and has led to the race being extended by a lap.

Apart from the brief caution periods for the local wildlife, the session was uneventful, with no drivers making major mistakes or hitting the always-threatening walls.

Verstappen complained about his car suffering from oversteer early in the session, but he still had time to bring memories of the last time a monitor lizard was seen on track at Singapore.

Back in 2016, Verstappen referred to an especially large one as "Godzilla". When he spotted the first one this year, he said that it was smaller than that one.

His race engineer Giampiero Lambiase responded: "Maybe Godzilla had a baby."

Behind Perez, Fernando Alonso was down in eighth place in the Aston Martin, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda's Alpha Tauri and Esteban Ocon's Alpine.

A number of teams have upgrades for this weekend, none bigger than that on Norris' McLaren, which has a new floor as well as major bodywork revisions. Only the Briton has the new parts. Team-mate Oscar Piastri is due to receive them in Japan next weekend.

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by lee, today at 12:30

    So who do we think will be 2nd this weekend ? Zzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by Mother The Milks Gone Off, today at 12:30

    NEVER show your hand in practice!!

  • Comment posted by WheresTheBeef, today at 12:29

    Oh the excitement

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 12:28

    Helmut Marco is totally wrong in criticising SP &being discriminatory, more so when only SP has won this year other than MV & is still no.2 in WDC, that’s so unfair

    Having said that, why is Sky F1 fanning the fire & asking LH for his opinion, as if he was in the line of fire or he’s some sort of champion on race topic, why

    Clearly Merc/Sky F1 likes to slander RB/Max as Merc isn’t winning anymore

  • Comment posted by Hulk Hogan Hulkamaniac, today at 12:21

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 12:19

    Verstappen has never won at this track.
    Verstappen has also never driven a car with a warp engine around this track either.
    I would be very suprised if his losing streak does not end this weekend.

    • Reply posted by Sinbad, today at 12:23

      Sinbad replied:
      Verstappen on a losing streak? Is that a typo?

  • Comment posted by Elite, today at 12:18

    Its just RB running slow, saving ware and tear.

    • Reply posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 12:26

      WAYLON MERCY replied:
      WEAR & tear.......
      Ya know what I mean

  • Comment posted by Ham and Egger, today at 12:18

    George Russlell will be hoping for a podium here this weekend, the Mercedes performs great in the actual race here.

    • Reply posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 12:22

      Johnny the Walrus replied:
      GR and Alonso will be hopefull of a podium, the Red Bull does not go so well around here and the cars are very close on performance this season.

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 12:17

    Glad to hear the lizards were OK. Let's hope they return on Sunday. We could certainly do with some real excitement and not another Red Bull stroll.

    • Reply posted by TipsyBob, today at 12:20

      TipsyBob replied:
      He drives for Aston. :)

  • Comment posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 12:16

    This should be another great race, Alonso seems to think this track will suit the Aston better than in Italy, Perez drives street tracks exceptionally well.
    The Mercedes goes well in a race around here so no excuses there and MV is great on every track. It will be interesting to see how the McLaren's, the Ferrari's and the Williams perform here too.

    • Reply posted by Elite, today at 12:19

      Elite replied:
      Nonsense. easy 1 2 for Red Bull. You sound like one of those daft pundits trying to big it up.

