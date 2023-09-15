Close menu

Singapore Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz tops second practice for Ferrari as Red Bulls struggle

Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Alfa Romeo F1 C43 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 15, 2023 in Singapore
BBC Sport has live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend with digital coverage on the website and app. Follow third practice build-up from 10:00 BST on Saturday, before the qualifying hour begins at 14:00

Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc to a Ferrari one-two in Friday practice at the Singapore Grand Prix with Max Verstappen down in eighth place.

Sainz was just 0.018 seconds up on his team-mate, who was on course to go top but lost time in the final sector.

Mercedes driver George Russell was third, 0.235secs off the pace, ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez, who was seventh fastest, were both complaining of a lack of rear grip.

They were behind Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and Lando Norris' McLaren, which has a major aerodynamic upgrade this weekend.

Even on the race-simulation runs later in the session, the Red Bulls did not come into their own.

They were the fourth fastest car, with Alonso setting the pace, from Mercedes, then Ferrari and then Red Bull.

Runaway championship leader Verstappen said before the track action started that he expected Singapore to be one of the tracks on which Red Bull would struggle more than normal and so far that is proving an accurate assessment.

Verstappen had a rear snap at Turn 13, the exit of the Anderson Bridge, while Perez complained over the radio that he felt like he was going to crash on every corner entry.

Team principal Christian Horner said between the Friday sessions: "This track is going to be one of the toughest of the season for us. The characteristics don't play naturally to the strengths of the car and we are going to have to play right at the top of our game to keep this winning run going.

"High speed has been strong for us and combined [braking and turning corner] entries, whereas 90-degree corners have been more of a challenge for us. But we can still be there."

Verstappen is on a record-breaking run of 10 consecutive victories and Red Bull have won every race this year.

Comments

Join the conversation

122 comments

  • Comment posted by FZow, today at 15:16

    all that matters is Q3 and the race. Results during practice don't mean a thing

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 16:12

      JM replied:
      Then why y’all here reading and commenting on the qualifying report?

  • Comment posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 15:15

    The Red Bull has so far not gone great around this track so far, I reckon with Max Verstappens input that they can get it more competitive by the time Qualifying comes about.
    The possible 60% chance of rain (especially in the actual race) could make things even more exciting than usual.

    • Reply posted by Howard, today at 15:21

      Howard replied:
      Max drives what he's given, it's by far the best car designed by the best designer of all time. So they will sort the car out for him and it will win on Sunday by a mils........again!

  • Comment posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 15:20

    George Russel showed that the MB should be right in there at the finish here at Singapore.
    The Red Bulls clearly had problems with the back end swivelling but they have time to get this sorted, the Ferraris look rapid again too.
    Alonso in his AM looks more at home here and if it does rain he will have podium hopes.

    • Reply posted by Howard, today at 15:26

      Howard replied:
      Let's face it, all this talk about trouble but on Sunday Max will win, championship is over even now
      Worst year for lack of racing ever

  • Comment posted by adrian, today at 16:03

    Redbull will come good in qualifying, red bull win as usual

    • Reply posted by The Oracle, today at 16:07

      The Oracle replied:
      Not here no overtaking and the cars not suited, sweeping statements like that show you’re new.

  • Comment posted by euclides, today at 15:36

    Nobody's actually falling for Red Bull's sandbagging are we? We know they'll turn up the engine in quali and finish 40 seconds ahead of everyone else in the race again.

    • Reply posted by Ham and Egger, today at 15:45

      Ham and Egger replied:
      They havent done that so far this season but I hope they do, the majority of wins have been less than 10 seconds.
      Red Bull and Max and Sergio are up against it to keep this amazing run going but if anyone can tell the mechanics how to fix the car then Max can tell them.

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 15:40

    Max will win in the only car that can win
    Yawn

    • Reply posted by Ham and Egger, today at 15:47

      Ham and Egger replied:
      Only if he can advise his mechanics how to make it competitive here, time will tell.
      All the cars from the top 4 teams can win, unfortunately Max is too good a driver for them all.

  • Comment posted by BadStoober, today at 16:07

    It’s only FP so I doubt Red Bull are worried. They will iron out their balance issues come quali.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:04

    RB and Verstappen will be winners come this Sunday in Singapore, doesn’t matter what happens in practice sessions.

    Expect Ferrari to stitch up their own race by either awful strategy or pit stops as normal service will resume.

    RB/Max winner, followed by Norris for second and Perez third.

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 16:07

      Tom replied:
      You are a massive red bull fan, so not surprising to see you here, again. I’d like to see the bad guys lose, or at least not win, for a change. Let’s agree to disagree on that.

  • Comment posted by ssaapp, today at 15:51

    Finally, a weekend where there is a chance the result means we might be spared hearing about RB winning every race in a season. Even when I supported Ferrari during their dominant years I never wanted to them win every race as it meant it wasn't a competition.

  • Comment posted by Zebedee, today at 16:06

    Did I miss something in this article ? did others get a different version ? Can someone please copy the quote from Lewis ?

    • Reply posted by Firmbutfair, today at 16:12

      Firmbutfair replied:
      What quote?
      All l saw was a bit about Ferrari and then mostly RB.

  • Comment posted by Tiirshak, today at 16:11

    I think only rain can save RB from losing the streak. And honestly, at this point of the season, I want to be part of a season where I can say I saw the same team win every race for the first time ever. Might as well go the whole way.

  • Comment posted by Benjamin Dover, today at 16:02

    Even Perez could win here in this year's Red Bull so it'll just be another drive off into the distance for Max.

    Obviously he won't finish too far ahead because that would show just how much RB has on the rest of the field & ruin the idea that someone else has a chance of a race win...

  • Comment posted by The Lobster, today at 16:07

    Red Bull will be sandbagging and will Bad Max will win quite easily. There, I've saved you from watching this dross. A joke considering Red Bull were penalised for a financial overspend, yet are untouchable.

    • Reply posted by This name needs moderation, today at 16:10

      This name needs moderation replied:
      Bless.

  • Comment posted by Hulk Hogan Hulkamaniac, today at 16:01

    Well let me tell you something brother
    Nobody cares about practice man
    Being top of the pod is all that counts Jack
    Singapore slings all round at The RBO brother
    The beautiful Dutch/Austrian national anthem combo playing to the world man
    MAX4LIFE brother

    • Reply posted by Captain Vimes, today at 16:11

      Captain Vimes replied:
      What are you on, and can I have some please? :)

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 15:52

    I love this, every GP the reports on the Friday are RB struggling and then on the Saturday they will say that it was a really tight qualy and then on the Sunday? RB with Max phones it in from the first lap.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 15:37

    it's race day that counts , go Max !!!

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 15:55

      Just__Facts replied:
      Goat

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 15:17

    Pointless
    RB and Max will win
    End of
    No opposition so its not hard to predict
    I bet the boxes have paid out already on the championship

  • Comment posted by DAVID J COLES, today at 15:43

    No point in commenting as if you even slightly criticise MB or LH the BBC remove it so much for being a free country

    • Reply posted by TheresOnlyOneSauzee, today at 15:46

      TheresOnlyOneSauzee replied:
      😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Steve-O, today at 15:47

    Well its official that Red Bull are struggling :) Should not be an issue for moan boy Lewis to beat him this weekend. What a cry baby he has turned into

    • Reply posted by yanzui, today at 15:51

      yanzui replied:
      Not doing a bad job yourself.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:26

    red bull is genuinely the 5th fastest car here. if verstappen wins here it will be greater than any of hamiltons wins

    • Reply posted by Firmbutfair, today at 15:30

      Firmbutfair replied:
      It’s only practice 2. You’ve said many times that practice is irrelevant, and you were right..

