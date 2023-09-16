The Aston Martin of Lance Stroll following his crash at the Singapore Grand Prix

Lance Stroll has withdrawn from the Singapore Grand Prix after a heavy crash in Saturday's qualifying session.

The Canadian smashed into the barriers at the final corner, causing extensive damage to his Aston Martin car.

Stroll was declared uninjured at the medical centre but his team say they and the driver have agreed he will not take part in the race.

"The team face a huge job repairing the car and Lance is still sore following such a huge impact," a statement said.

Team principal Mike Krack said: "Lance is still feeling the after-effects of such a high-impact crash.

"Our priority now is that he makes a full and speedy recovery. Together, we have decided that he will sit out this evening's race and instead focus fully on returning to the cockpit for next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix."

Stroll was trying to prevent himself from being one of the five drivers knocked out at the end of the first session when he had his crash, after setting a lap on his first attempt that was 0.813 seconds slower than team-mate Fernando Alonso's.

The 24-year-old came close to losing the rear of the car exiting the chicane at Turns 16 and 17, and then slid wide on to the kerb and spun before impact with the barriers after misjudging the final double-apex corner, Turns 18 and 19.

Stroll is ninth in the drivers' championship, having scored 47 points to the 170 of Alonso. The Spaniard, who qualified seventh for Sunday's race, is third behind the two drivers for the dominant Red Bull team, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.