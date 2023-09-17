Close menu

Singapore Grand Prix: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz triumphs in thriller as Red Bull's winning run ends

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments862

Carlos Sainz celebrates winning the Singapore Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz claimed his second career F1 victory, the first coming at the 2022 British Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix with a controlled drive for Ferrari that ended Max Verstappen and Red Bull's winning run.

Sainz managed the race expertly from the front while Verstappen fought back to fifth place after starting in 11th on a difficult weekend for Red Bull.

Sainz led McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton nose to tail across the line after George Russell crashed out of third place on the last lap.

Russell and Hamilton gambled on a late pit stop for fresh tyres and charged back up to Sainz and Norris but could not pass before Russell's late error.

It was a dramatic climax to an intriguing race that ebbed and flowed throughout its close to two-hour running time, with a safety car, a virtual safety car and some close racing through the field, a fitting event to mark the ending of Verstappen's all-time record of 10 consecutive victories.

Sainz's second win for Ferrari after last year's British Grand Prix was the first time a Red Bull had failed to win since Russell won the penultimate race of last season in Brazil.

"We nailed the weekend, we nailed the race and we did everything we had to do, and we did it perfect," said Sainz. "We brought home P1 and I'm sure the whole of Italy and the whole of Ferrari are going to be proud and happy today.

"I felt under control, I always felt like I had the head-space and the pace in hand to do whatever I wanted to do. I'm over the moon right now."

How did Ferrari pull it off?

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc ran one-two for Ferrari but Leclerc lost places during the safety car

Ferrari had clearly entered the race determined to deliver the win, and pull every strategic game they could to do so, sacrificing Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc on the way.

Leclerc, who qualified third, was the only driver in the top 10 on the grid to start on soft tyres and the move paid off as he passed Russell off the line to make it a Ferrari one-two in the opening laps.

Sainz controlled the pace, as is typical for a leader in Singapore, while Leclerc was asked by Ferrari to back up the rest of the field and give his team-mate a five-second lead.

Leclerc did not quite do that, staying within a second of Sainz for 10 laps or so, and then dropping back to about three seconds away. But he certainly helped Sainz significantly when a safety car was deployed on lap 20 after Logan Sargeant broke his front wing by running wide into a wall and dragged debris around the track as he returned to the pits.

Leclerc backed off on that lap, holding up the cars behind him, and Sainz was nine seconds in front by the time he led the field into the pits at the end of the lap.

It worked a treat for Sainz, who returned to the track in the lead, but left Leclerc vulnerable, and he dropped behind Russell, Norris and Lewis Hamilton before returning to the track because Ferrari had to hold him before releasing him from the pits as traffic passed by.

At the restart, Sainz was leading Verstappen, who had vaulted up the field by not stopping under the safety car, but the world champion's old hard tyres left him vulnerable and he soon tumbled back down the field.

Russell, now sitting behind Sainz, made it clear he knew the Ferrari driver was managing his pace, and that this was to stop Mercedes making another pit stop and deploying the fresh set of medium tyres they alone among the teams had saved for the race.

But when Esteban Ocon's Alpine stopped in the pit-lane exit on lap 43, the virtual safety car was deployed and Mercedes pulled the trigger, stopping both Russell and Hamilton for those fresh medium tyres.

Russell rejoined in fourth place, just over 15 seconds behind Leclerc, with Hamilton in fifth close behind him.

Russell caught and passed Leclerc on lap 54, and then set off after Norris and Sainz up front, with Hamilton now right behind him and apparently even faster.

With five laps to go, the top four were nose to tail, and Sainz deliberately slowed to give Norris the benefit of the DRS and make it harder for the Mercedes to pass him.

On lap 59, with three to go, Russell had a run on Norris towards Turn 16, the final chicane, but the McLaren driver managed to cut off his attack.

Russell never got quite as close again and there was late drama as he crashed at Turn 10 on the final lap, catching the wall with his outside front wheel on the entry, and Sainz led Norris and Hamilton across the line, the three separated by only 1.2 seconds.

"It's heartbreaking after such a great weekend," an emotional Russell said after the race. "Qualifying was great, the race was great, we were bold with the strategy but I feel like I've let myself and the team down, it's tough but we will come back."

Verstappen salvages decent result from frustrating weekend

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen's fifth place marked the first time he has not been on an F1 podium since last year's Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Verstappen went into the race on hard tyres, aiming to run a long first stint and hope to leapfrog cars in front as they made their pit stops.

He had worked his way up from 11th to eighth within a few laps before getting stuck behind a battle between Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Ocon.

Staying out vaulted him up to second behind Sainz at the first safety car - and perhaps could even have given him the lead had Leclerc not backed up the field.

But he soon dropped back again and when he finally stopped on lap 40 for fresh tyres he fell to 15th.

But he stayed patient and picked off slower cars in front of him on his fresher tyres, and by the closing laps was putting pressure on Leclerc, but just ran out of time to try to pass.

Verstappen now leads team-mate Sergio Perez by 151 points, which means he cannot win the title in Japan next weekend, as he would need to leave that race 180 points in front to do so, and only a maximum of 26 are available.

Hamilton's third place vaults him up to third in the championship, 10 points ahead of Alonso, who had a difficult race in Singapore.

The Spaniard earned a five-second penalty for crossing the pit-entry line at a first pit stop, then was passed by Ocon while trying to overtake Perez mid-race.

Aston Martin gambled on a late stop for soft tyres under the virtual safety car but Alonso ran wide at Turn 14 when he rejoined and ended up finishing 15th and last.

Behind Verstappen, Alpine's Pierre Gasly benefited from the problems of Ocon and Alonso to take sixth, ahead of the McLaren of Oscar Piastri and Perez.

New Zealander Liam Lawson continued his impressive series of performances since he was drafted in at Alpha Tauri to replace Daniel Ricciardo after the Australian broke his hand during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Lawson took a strong ninth place, despite losing a couple of places at the start after making it into the top 10 on the grid for the first time.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen pitted for fresh tyres under the VSC and fought back to take the final point in 10th place, despite losing a series of places by running off track at Turn Five in a hectic battle mid-race.

Full race results

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton was feeling the heat after his strong drive to third place
Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Comments

Join the conversation

862 comments

  • Comment posted by Marcus, today at 15:03

    Most interesting race of the year. Well done Sainz, Ferrari, Norris, Mclaren, Hamilton and Mercedes. Three different teams. No RB = more interesting racing.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 15:05

      WilyOldFox replied:
      HEAR HEAR

  • Comment posted by Ottoman, today at 15:00

    What A Race

    Started off quite slow with Ferrari race managment if it wasnt for the Mercedes stratergy it would hve been a routine race but what an amazing last 20 or so laps.

    Great to see real competition for a change as the Mclaren, Mercs and Ferrari are so close.

    Carlos Sainz what a well managed genius stratergy in the end very cheeky and fustrating but in the end he played an absoluteBlinder

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:04

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      shoutout to verstappen getting 5th in that tractor 🐐

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 15:00

    Saw the difference between a goat and a good driver there. Lewis would have won if he was the front merc.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:05

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      no chance

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 15:00

    Can Red Bull have problems every weekend 😂😂 what an end to the race, so happy for Sainz who was immense all weekend and so unlucky for George but those are the fine margins that separate the drivers.

    • Reply posted by duffspur, today at 15:03

      duffspur replied:
      And before anyone gets offended, I’m not bashing Red Bull, simply stating I want to see this sort of close exciting racing every weekend.

  • Comment posted by scharatz, today at 15:01

    Perfection from Sainz to use Norris as his defence. George showing he's not at WDC level yet.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 15:08

    All those mumbling on about Hamilton pressuring his team mate into a mistake…. I don’t think you understand what makes an f1 driver an f1 driver

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 15:10

      LifeGirl replied:
      But I know what makes a good team mate a good team mate.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 15:06

    Smart by Sainz to back them up, almost even smarter by Mercedes. Nice to see an actual race rather than the red bull dreary show.

    • Reply posted by Jimmy C, today at 16:04

      Jimmy C replied:
      Why cant these drivers put on the same show behind Verstappen? are they in awe? also 11th to 5th with a bad setup stuck on his car from qually was good driving from Max

  • Comment posted by lex, today at 15:00

    What a drive from Sainz, especially that finish helping Lando with the drs

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:07

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      verstappens teammates not so bad after all? eh?

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 15:05

    well done carlos, you deserve it!

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 16:17

      Name replied:
      How come GOAT max didn't win today? Apparently he'd still win if he wasn't in the fastest car 🤔

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 15:05

    Great with for Carlos. Lando drove a super race. Russel again having a lapse. Hamilton I thought was the fastest driver in the last 10 laps and in a more open track maybe would have won.

    Red bulls showed they had got race pace with Max finishing 5th from 11th.

    All in all a great race.

    • Reply posted by Disquieted, today at 15:36

      Disquieted replied:
      Lando was too happy with second place and never even had a lunge at Sainz.
      I don't think he has the killer instinct to be a champion at the highest level.

  • Comment posted by Aragorn08, today at 15:00

    What a race! 1.7 seconds between the top 4 cars towards the end. This is the excitement fans have been robbed of because the FIA was so weak about red bulls violations.

    Mad respect to Sainz, using Norris as a shield against the Mercs. Oh Russell, what waste that was. Hamilton nice and solid. Wonderful stuff all around!

    • Reply posted by Brontosaurus, today at 16:11

      Brontosaurus replied:
      But it wasn't racing it was tyre management. Just like Monaco.

      If you have the pace in your car you don't need to use it at these street circuits.

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 15:00

    Ferrari finally managing to avoid butchering a race win

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 15:36

      Mark replied:
      To be honest their hand was forced which stopped them "Ferraring it"

  • Comment posted by work, today at 15:00

    Great strategic victory from Sainz. Credit where credit is due to nullify the Mercedes' late pace, but oh dear George..

  • Comment posted by The Fib King, today at 15:00

    Verstappen drives an average car.
    Verstappen has an average race.

    • Reply posted by Mike, today at 15:02

      Mike replied:
      Makes the biggest improvement or all drivers, 11th to 5th AHAHAHAHA

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 15:04

    Gotta feel for George .... but The Carlos and Lando show for last few laps 🥰

    Max and RB will be back for Japan ... hopefully so will Nando

    And Liam Lawson ... take a bow

    • Reply posted by Bacaruda, today at 15:20

      Bacaruda replied:
      Yes. Lawson deserves watching for what he's doing.

  • Comment posted by Bingpot, today at 14:59

    I've said it before - Russell is always one corner away from running out of talent.

    Today he once again didn't disappoint.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 15:02

      Paul replied:
      His team mate whinged and whined him into the barriers

  • Comment posted by Alan Partridge , today at 15:06

    Yeehaa. We won a thing. Life ain’t easy as a Ferrari fan but I stick with for days like this

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 15:03

    A stunning, strategic, superb win by Sainz and a great drive by Norris too. Russell was very disappointing and Verstappen made a decent recovery. The last 5 laps were exciting but the Singapore circuit lacks speed.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 15:35

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Well they did literally add another straight to the layout. All race it looked like that section needed DRS. Not a fan of DRS but the way it gets used, largely questionable.

  • Comment posted by YasyMeva, today at 15:07

    If Hamilton was third after the last pit stop and not Russell, he'd have won that race. So much more pace. George is very good, Sir Lewis is the GOAT...

  • Comment posted by Realist, today at 15:00

    So the driver does help, but let’s just all agree that a lot of it is the car, and the track that influences pace the most

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 15:02

      LifeGirl replied:
      Look where Perez finished compared to Verstappen. Look where Russell ended up.
      The driver helps.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured