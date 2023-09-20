Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Oscar Piastri finished second behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen at the Belgium Grand Prix sprint race in July

McLaren have extended their contract with Australian rookie Oscar Piastri until the end of 2026.

The 22-year-old has impressed alongside British team-mate Lando Norris this season with performances that suggest he could be a star of the future.

Norris is contracted to McLaren until the end of 2025.

Team principal Andrea Stella said keeping Piastri, who is 11th in the drivers' championship, was an "easy decision for the team to make".

Stella added: "Oscar constantly impresses with his performance, work ethic and attitude."

Piastri said: "I want to be fighting it out at the front of the grid with this team and I am excited by the vision and foundations that are already being laid to get us there.

"The welcome that I have received and the relationships that I have built make this feel like home already. The team's consistent commitment to me has made me feel incredibly valued and the desire from the team for me to be part of its long-term future made this an easy decision.

"To be wanted like that - and for the team to show so much belief in me after just half a season - means a lot."

Piastri's highlights this year include finishing second in the sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix and qualifying third at Silverstone.

He has also impressed with his calm, laid-back, down-to-earth approach.

He joined the team this year after McLaren won a contractual dispute over his future with the Alpine team.

Stella has emphasised that even when Piastri was finding his feet early in the season, he was quick enough in some corners to provide a benchmark for Norris.

McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown said: "He's an incredible talent and an asset to the team so it's fantastic to be committing to each other in the long term. Oscar is already proving what he can do out on track and has been instrumental in the turnaround we've had so far this season."

McLaren started the season poorly but mid-season car developments have put them right in the fight behind Red Bull along with Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin.