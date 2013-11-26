Derry's Bradley enjoying Irish League spell

Eoin Bradley says he has yet to make up his mind on playing for Coleraine in the Irish League or returning to Derry's GAA panel.

The 29-year-old has been a regular starter for Premiership club Coleraine in recent weeks, but Derry boss Brian McIver has said the Glenullin club man cannot play both codes when the GAA inter-county season resumes in 2014.

"I will not really know what I am going to do until January or February," said Bradley.