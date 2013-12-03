Returning Antrim football boss Liam Bradley is determined to lead the Saffrons out of Division 4 and believes the Saffrons should be playing in Division 2.

"Antrim have got the players and the talent to certainly be better than where they are at the moment," Bradley told BBC Sport NI.

Bradley, who led Antrim to an Ulster Final and successive promotions in his first spell in charge, is looking forward to have CJ McGourty and former Australian Rules player Niall McKeever in his panel.

The Antrim manager added that his team trainer and son Paddy will also help him with match tactics.