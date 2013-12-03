BBC Sport - Liam Bradley determined to restore Antrim football fortunes

Bradley keen to restore Antrim fortunes

Returning Antrim football boss Liam Bradley is determined to lead the Saffrons out of Division 4 and believes the Saffrons should be playing in Division 2.

"Antrim have got the players and the talent to certainly be better than where they are at the moment," Bradley told BBC Sport NI.

Bradley, who led Antrim to an Ulster Final and successive promotions in his first spell in charge, is looking forward to have CJ McGourty and former Australian Rules player Niall McKeever in his panel.

The Antrim manager added that his team trainer and son Paddy will also help him with match tactics.

Top videos

Video

Bradley keen to restore Antrim fortunes

Video

Pogba on pasta, dolphins & being a Mancunian

Video

Don't be fooled by my grey hair, I've got years left - Mourinho

Video

Can love conquer all on an FA Cup Final date?

Video

Great names & great FA Cup goals: Man Utd v Chelsea

Audio

From Windsor to Wembley

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Southgate defends youthful England squad

  • From the section England
Video

Wales hockey goalkeeper opens up about depression

  • From the section Hockey

Top Stories