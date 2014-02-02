Weekend GAA photos 2 Feb 2014 From the section Gaelic Games Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/gaelic-games/26008115 Read more about sharing. Derry's Mark Lynch attempts to make ground at the expense of Tyrone's Conon Grugan in Saturday night's Division One game Tyrone's Darren McCurry shrugs off the challenge of Derry's Declan Brown during the drawn game at Celtic Park Louth's Patrick Reilly in action against Armagh's Mark Shields as Armagh mount a comeback to secure a draw at Drogheda Padraig Rath and Jamie Clarke contend for possession during the Division Two clash between Louth and Armagh Donegal captain Michael Murphy clashes with Laois player Denis Booth who was sent-off at Portlaoise David Conway and Frank McGlynn vie for possession as Donegal overpower Laois 2-19 to 1-9 in Division Two Monaghan's Dessie Mone is shrugged off by Down's Jerome Johnston in the Division Two clash at Pairc Esler Monaghan's Jack McCarron wheels away from Down's Peter Turley as Down draw with Monaghan at Newry Antrim's Paul Shiels and Down's Ryan Brannigan in action during the 2013 Ulster Hurling final which Antrim won by 4-21 to 1-17 Ulster Council president Martin McAviney presents Antrim hurling captain Neil McManus with the Liam Harvey Cup at Celtic Park