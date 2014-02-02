Weekend GAA photos

Derry's Mark Lynch attempts to make ground at the expense of Tyrone's Conon Grugan in Saturday night's Division One game
Tyrone's Darren McCurry and Derry's Declan Brown
Louth's Patrick Reilly in action against Armagh's Mark Shields as Armagh mount a comeback to secure a draw at Drogheda
Padraig Rath and Jamie Clarke contend for possession during the Division Two clash between Louth and Armagh
Donegal captain Michael Murphy clashes with Laois player Denis Booth who was sent-off at Portlaoise
David Conway and Frank McGlynn vie for possession as Donegal overpower Laois 2-19 to 1-9 in Division Two
Monaghan's Dessie Mone is shrugged off by Down's Jerome Johnston in the Division Two clash at Pairc Esler
Monaghan's Jack McCarron wheels away from Down's Peter Turley as Down draw with Monaghan at Newry
Antrim's Paul Shiels and Down's Ryan Brannigan in action during the 2013 Ulster Hurling final which Antrim won by 4-21 to 1-17
Ulster Council president Martin McAviney presents Antrim hurling captain Neil McManus with the Liam Harvey Cup
