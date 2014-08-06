Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Paul Grimley is expected to give post-match interviews after this weekend's All-Ireland quarter-final against Donegal

All-Ireland quarter-final: Armagh v Donegal Date: Saturday, 9 August, throw-in at 16:00 BST Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website

Armagh's media ban stays in place ahead of Saturday's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Donegal despite Croke Park's efforts to resolve the issue.

On Tuesday, GAA bosses in Dublin said that Armagh captain Ciaran McKeever and assistant boss Peter McDonnell would meet the press on Wednesday.

However, the GAA said on Wednesday that the media conference was off.

BBC Sport NI understands Armagh will not be doing media interviews in the build-up to Saturday's game.

However, Armagh manager Paul Grimley is expected to make himself available to the media after Saturday's game at Croke Park.

It is understood that the Armagh management were unhappy with an agreement reached between Croke Park and the Armagh county board which had led to the announcement of Wednesday's press conference.

It is thought that the Armagh management would have been happy to meet certain local media but not all national media.

Ciaran McKeever will miss Armagh's game against Donegal on Saturday

Wednesday's Croke Park statement revealed the latest twist in the long-running saga of silence and said that the GAA bosses in Dublin would continue to make efforts to make Armagh personnel available for interview both before and after the quarter-final.

However, these hopes seem likely to be frustrated in advance of the Donegal game although Grimley is expected to give post-match interviews.

In early June which Armagh and Cavan were embroiled in a pre-match brawl in their Ulster Championship first-round meeting which received widespread exposure and led to three Orchard County players and two Cavan men receiving one-match bans and both counties being handed €5,000 fines. external-link

Armagh claimed that some of the reporting of the row contributed to the suspensions and then decided to begin a media ban, although a small number of journalists were still granted interview opportunities.

If anything the controversy appears to have emboldened the Armagh squad over the past two months as they have secured an unexpected All-Ireland quarter-final place following wins over Tyrone, Roscommon and Meath.

Saturday's win over Meath was achieved despite the absence of captain McKeever because of a leg injury.

McKeever's foot injury is again expected to keep him out of this weekend's game.