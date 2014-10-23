Donegal keeper Paul Durcan wins All-Star despite final blunder

Kieran Donaghy scores for Kerry after Paul Durcan's blunder in the 2014 All-Ireland final

Donegal's Paul Durcan has been voted the best goalkeeper of the year - despite a costly blunder in the All-Ireland final defeat by Kerry.

Durcan is one of four Donegal men in the All-Stars team which recognises the top players in each position in 2014.

The others are defender Neil McGee, midfielder Neil Gallagher and forward Michael Murphy.

No other Ulster counties are featured in the All-Stars, while champions Kerry have five players in the line-up.

All four Donegal recipients were in the All-Star selection in 2012 when the Ulster county won the All-Ireland title for only the second time in their history.

Donegal lost the 2014 Croke Park showpiece by three points and Durcan's blunder was a pivotal moment, although manager Jim McGuinness refused to blame his keeper for the final defeat.

Durcan's misplaced kick-out went straight to Kieran Donaghy who duly accepted the gift by netting Kerry's second goal in a 2-9 to 0-12 victory.

In the semi-finals Durcan had been instrumental in Donegal's surprise win over holders Dublin, making a important save from Diarmuid Connolly.

GAA/GPA All-Star team 2014: 1 Paul Durcan (Donegal); 2 Paul Murphy (Kerry), 3 Neil McGee (Donegal), 4 Keith Higgins (Mayo); 5 James McCarthy (Dublin), 6 Peter Crowley (Kerry), 7 Colm Boyle (Mayo); 8 Neil Gallagher (Donegal), 9 David Moran (Kerry); 10 Paul Flynn (Dublin), 11 Michael Murphy (Donegal), 12 Diarmuid Connolly (Dublin); 13 Cillian O'Connor (Mayo), 14 Kieran Donaghy (Kerry), 15 James O'Donoghue (Kerry).