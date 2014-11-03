Dominic Corrigan says his Clontibret players simply refused to accept defeat as they fought back from six points down to beat former All-Ireland kingpins St Gall's in the Ulster Club Football Championship.

"Our lads are experienced and that helped them dig their way out of what looked like a black hole," said Corrigan after his team's 0-10 to 0-9 win at Clones.

Former All-Star Conor McManus kicked the winning point but Corrigan felt that midfielder Conor Lavelle had produced equally as important a contribution at St Tiernach's Park.