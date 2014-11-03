BBC Sport - Dominic Corrigan lauds Clontibret character after comeback win

Corrigan lauds Clontibret character

Dominic Corrigan says his Clontibret players simply refused to accept defeat as they fought back from six points down to beat former All-Ireland kingpins St Gall's in the Ulster Club Football Championship.

"Our lads are experienced and that helped them dig their way out of what looked like a black hole," said Corrigan after his team's 0-10 to 0-9 win at Clones.

Former All-Star Conor McManus kicked the winning point but Corrigan felt that midfielder Conor Lavelle had produced equally as important a contribution at St Tiernach's Park.

