Derry manager Brian McIver says he welcomed the opportunity to experiment with some or the Oak Leafers' Under-21 squad members in Sunday's Dr McKenna Cup defeat by Queen's which ensured their exit from the competition.

"We wanted to give an opportunity to some of the lads we looked at as part of the trial process so it was very much an experimental side," explained the Derry boss.

"If three or four of them progress to add to the squad we already have then all the better."

McIver also welcomed the return of Eoin Bradley to his squad, describing him as "a big asset" ahead of the start of the Football League campaign.