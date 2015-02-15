Slaughtneil assistant manager John Joe Kearney says forward Christopher Bradley sustained a suspected broken collarbone in Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final win over Austin Stacks.

Bradley's injury was the only minus point from Slaughtneil's thrilling 1-14 to 2-10 win over the Kerry side at Portlaoise.

Kearney lauded the support of Slaughtneil fans who he described as "like a 16th man".