St Pat's Cavan clinch first MacRory Cup triumph in 43 years

St Patrick's Cavan clinched their first MacRory Cup title since 1972 as they beat St Patrick's Academy Dungannon 2-12 to 0-8 at Armagh.

Cavan led 0-5 to 0-2 but then needed a superb Fergal O'Rourke save to keep them 0-6 to 0-4 ahead at half-time.

Dungannon levelled after half-time as O'Rourke made another great save to turn a Daniel Kerr shot over the bar.

However, Cavan hit five straight points to lead 0-11 to 0-6 and two late Thomas Edward Donohue goals sealed their win.

Donohue produced a tremendous display at the Athletic Grounds as the notched 2-3 but the man of the match award went to powerful Cavan midfielder Thomas Galligan whose all-action performance was key to his school's first MacRory title in 43 years.

Dungannon led twice early on but despite losing influential full-forward Ben Conaty because of an ankle injury, Cavan moved into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead with the superb Galligan among their scorers.

Cavan keeper O'Rourke made the first of his two magnificent saves as his strong hand somehow kept out Fintan McClure's point-blank chance although points from Daniel Kerr and Cormac O'Hagan did help cut the deficit to 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time.

The match appeared to be turning in Dungannon's favour after the restart as they quickly drew level and in fact should have been ahead as O'Rourke somehow diverted Kerr's goal-bound shot over the crossbar.

However, midfielder Brendan Argue restored Cavan's lead with a fine effort from play and after Pierce Smith had struck another Cavan point, Dungannon suffered a blow when full-forward Fintan McClure was black carded for a body check.

Two O'Donohue frees and Darragh Kennedy's second superb point left Cavan in control at 0-11 to 0-6 up after 48 minutes.

Cormac O'Hagan's point cut the Cavan lead but Donohue's first goal after a sweeping move ended the game as a contest.

Donohue's goal heroics weren't over as he produced a delightful close-range finish after being superbly picked out by Galligan.

In the all-Monaghan MacLarnon Cup final, Our Lady's Castleblayney defeated Patrician Carrickmacross 4-8 to 0-8.