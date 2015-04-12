Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donegal beat Cork by a point at Ballyshannon last month

Football League Division 1 semi-finals: Cork v Donegal; Dublin v Monaghan Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 12 April Throw-ins: 14:00 and 16:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website

Sunday's Football League Division 1 semi-finals will not be vital to any of the sides but the four counties will all want to avoid poor displays.

Just ask Derry manager Brian McIver about how a league final hammering impacted on his side last year.

Monaghan are perhaps the side most under pressure after their heavy defeat by Dublin last weekend.

Those sides rematch in Sunday's second semi-final with Donegal taking on Cork in the opener at Croke Park.

Cork are essentially back to full strength as Brian Cuthbert makes eight changes from the predominantly under-strength side defeated by relegation Derry in last weekend's dead rubber at Owenbeg.

Those returning to the Rebel side includes Colm O'Neill who has arguably been the most impressive forward on show during the current league.

O'Neill's fellow attackers Mark Collins and Brian Hurley are also recalled but O'Neill has been very much the main man for Cork during the Spring.

Donegal are also close to full strength although goalkeeper Paul Durcan remains out of the side as he continues to recover from the whiplash injured he suffered in a recent car crash.

His very capable deputy Michael Boyle continues between the posts while Neil Gallagher is the only notable absentee from the side as he is not risked because of a hamstring injury.

If the Donegal defence can hold O'Neill, the 2012 All-Ireland champions will fancy their chances of taking victory but that may prove easier said than done.

Dublin will be strong favourites to account for Monaghan in the second semi-final after accounting for the Farney men 1-22 to 1-11 at Clones last weekend.

After last weekend's game, the Monaghan squad travelled to Portugal for a pre-championship training camp which should have helped to restore battered morale somewhat.

Conor McManus was effectively shut out of the game by Rory O'Carroll last weekend and will hope for a better outing in the rematch.

Dublin have made three changes from last weekend's starting 15 with Philly McMahon, Cian O'Sullivan and Ciaran Kilkenny replacing Eoin Culligan and Michael Darragh Macauley and Kevin McManamon.

Despite last weekend's result, Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke has named an unchanged side for Sunday's game.

TEAMS

Cork: K O'Halloran; J O'Sullivan, M Shields, J Loughrey; C Dorman, B O'Driscoll, T Clancy; E Cadogan, F Goold; C O'Driscoll, J O'Rourke, K O'Driscoll; C O'Neill, M Collins, B Hurley.

Donegal: M Boyle; P McGrath, N McGee, E McGee; F McGlynn, K Lacey, A Thompson; M McElhinney, C Toye; M Reilly, O MacNiallais, R McHugh; P McBrearty, M Murphy, C McFadden.

Dublin: S Cluxton; J Cooper, R O'Carroll, P McMahon; J McCarthy, J Small, J McCaffrey; D Bastick, C O'Sullivan; P Flynn, D Connolly, B Fenton; C Kilkenny, D Rock, B Brogan.

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, D Wylie, R Wylie; F Kelly, V Corey, K O'Connell; N McAdam, D Hughes; D Mone, P Finlay, O Duffy; D Malone, K Hughes, C McManus.