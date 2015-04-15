BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom assesses some of the challenges facing Antrim hurling in the wake of their relegation to Division 2A, following defeat by Kerry at the weekend.

Students from St Mary's College in Belfast give their verdict as manager Kevin Ryan vows to continue in the post, having also received backing from his players.

Tipperary manager Eamon O'Shea believes better promotion of the sport, along with good investment and infrastructure, could help provide a bright future for the sport in the Saffron county.