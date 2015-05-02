All-Ireland U21 Football final: Tyrone 1-11 0-13 Tipperary

Tyrone beat Tipperary by one point in the All-Ireland Under-21 final

Tyrone won their first All-Ireland Under-21 Football Championship title since 2001 with a narrow 1-11 to 0-13 victory over Tipperary at Parnell Park.

Cathal McShane's second half goal proved the decisive score for a Red Hand side that trailed for much of a gripping contest.

Tyrone had reached the decider by beating Roscommon in the semi-finals.

Tipperary's ability to move the ball quickly had the Ulster champions under pressure right from the start.

Kevin O'Halloran and Ian Fahey shot early points, but Tyrone went level through Mark Bradley and Conor Meyler.

The Munster champions led by 0-3 to 0-2 by the end of the opening quarter, and pushed three points ahead when O'Halloran added another couple to his tally.

Bradley and Michael Cassidy kept the Red Hands in touch, but they trailed by 0-7 to 0-5 at the interval.

After a lengthy delay due to a medical emergency in the crowd, Tyrone drew level through Lee Brennan in the 37th minute.

Tipp responded with scores from O'Halloran and Josh Keane, but a brilliant 47th minute goal from McShane gave the Ulster champions the lead for the first time.

Danny McNulty and Mark Kavanagh arrowed over points for a three points lead, and they survived a late flourish which produced two scores from the excellent Colin O'Riordan.

Tyrone scorers: C McShane 1-0, D McNulty 0-3 (3f), L Brennan (2f), M Bradley, M Kavanagh 0-2 each, C Meyler, M Cassidy 0-1 each.

Tipperary scorers: K O'Halloran 0-6 (5f), J Keane 0-3 (1f), C O'Riordan 0-2 (1f), B Maher, I Fahey 0-1 each.

Tyrone: S Fox, R Mullan, P Hampsey, C McLaughlin, M Cassidy. R Brennan, K McGeary, F Burns, C McShane, C Meyler, M Kavanagh, M Walsh, L Brennan, D McNulty, M Bradley

Subs: R McGlone for Walsh, R Kelly for McShane, P McKenna for L Brennan

Tipperary: E Comerford, K Fahey, J Feehan, C O'Shaughnessy, R Mulcahy, L Boland, B Maher, S O'Brien, C O'Riordan, J Lonergan, I Fahey, L Casey, K O'Halloran, J Keane, P Maher.

Subs: J McGrath for P Maher

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).