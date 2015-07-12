All-Ireland qualifiers: Armagh 0-12 1-12 Galway

Galway beat Armagh in round 2B of the All-Ireland qualifiers

Armagh crashed out of the All-Ireland Football Championship when they were beaten by three points at home to Galway in the qualifiers on Sunday.

A Damien Comer goal early in the second half proved crucial as Galway deservedly progressed to round 3B.

Armagh mounted a late rally and scored the last four points at the Athletic Grounds, but overall they produced a disappointing display.

Four Paul Conroy points helped Galway establish a 0-9 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Ethan Rafferty, Miceal McKenna and corner-back James Morgan landed early points from play as the Ulster county held a slender lead early on.

But Galway took their opportunities with Comer scoring twice and Liam Silke, Michael Lundy and Gary Sice also registering points.

Sice and Refferty traded frees after the break before Galway got the all-important goal.

After a Conroy mishit, the ball fell to Comer who flicked in to give the visitors a 1-10 to 0-8 advantage.

Substitute Danny Cummins scored from play and Sice tagged on another free to put Galway into a commanding seven-point lead.

Sub Mark Shields, Aidan Forker (2) and Tony Kernan saw Armagh reduce the deficit but they fell three points short of Galway who had Sice and Cathal Sweeney black-carded in stoppage-time.