Mickey Harte says Tyrone should have had a second penalty in semi-final

Mickey Harte has indicated that he plans to remain on as Tyrone football manager in 2016.

Harte's current three-year deal has now expired following the county's 0-18 to 1-11 All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Kerry on Sunday.

However, Harte made clear following the game that he intends to continue on for a 14th year in charge.

"My intentions are to be helping build this team into something even better than they are now," said Harte.

"That would be a very good place to be."

Harte was appointed to the Tyrone job in the autumn of 2002 and has guided the Red Hands to All-Ireland triumphs in 2003, 2005 and 2008.

Earlier this summer, there was some speculation over Harte's future in the role but his team's run to this year's All-Ireland semi-finals appears to have ended any doubts about his position.

The Tyrone boss made no attempt to hide his disappointment after a contest on Sunday that he believed his side could and possibly should have won.

Along with many, Harte felt his team should have been awarded a second penalty shortly after Peter Harte's spot-kick had levelled the game when Padraig McNulty appeared to be bundled over by Aidan O'Mahony.

But Harte accepted that the controversial penalty decision could have been academic if his team had taken a couple of the four glorious goals chances that they created in the contest.

"We didn't take the chances that were presented to us in the way that we ought to have done.

"I thought we were harshly done by for not getting a second penalty and I think a few of those frees, when we got back into the game, after being under the cosh a bit, we needed those scores.

"That would have made a big difference.

"I thought we were as good as them on the day but they have result and that's what will be remembered in history."