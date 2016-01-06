Fermanagh and Antrim secure victories in McKenna Cup

Media playback is not supported on this device Maggie Farrelly from Cavan became the first woman to referee a senior inter-county Gaelic football match

Fermanagh saw off St Mary's by 1-13 to 0-14 in the McKenna Cup thanks to a late goal by Ciaran O'Flaherty.

GAA history was made in the Section B game at Garvaghey as Maggie Farrelly from Cavan became the first female to referee an inter-county match.

In Wednesday's other McKenna clash, Antrim came from four points down to claim a 3-11 to 1-11 victory over Queen's University at the Dub.

The next McKenna action is on Saturday night when Cavan host UUJ.

Fermanagh and St Mary's were locked on six points each at half-time in their match at Tyrone's GAA Centre.

Tomás Corrigan landed four first-half points while Eoin Donnelly and Ciaran Flaherty also scored for Fermanagh.

Fermanagh beat St Mary's by two points in a match switched to Garvaghey

Darragh Kavanagh bagged two early points for the students who were denied a goal when Chris Snow saved brilliantly from Matthew Fitzpatrick.

St Mary's scored four points in a row early in the second half but substitute Sean Quigley inspired an Erne County revival and the match was level at 12 points each.

The game remained in the balance with O'Flaherty's late goal proving decisive.

Meanwhile, Antrim defeated Queen's University by six points in south Belfast, where the competition saw the first game hosted by a college side.

A tight Section A contest was finally decided by a lobbed goal by Brian 'Bam' Neeson, who has returned to the county colours after a year away.

Marty Clarke edged the students ahead early on from a free, his potential return to Down colours remaining a mystery after two games in the McKenna Cup

There was little brotherly love between Ryan Murray of Queen's and big brother Conor at the Dub

Queen's led by 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval, but a Ryan Murray goal gave the Saffrons a timely lift shortly after the resumption.

Michael McCann fired home a brilliant second goal for Antrim, but Gerard McGovern also hit the net for QUB as they continued to test their opponents.

But Frank Fitzsimons' side got the upper hand in the closing stages, pulling clear with a point from substitute Donal Nugent, before Neeson sealed it with a skilful finish in the closing stages.

Che Cullen of Queen's attempts to halt the progress of Antrim's Kevin Niblock