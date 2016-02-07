Ryan McHugh is delighted with Donegal's display as their 2-14 to 1-7 win over Cork at Ballyshannon puts them on top of Division One of the Football League.

Martin O'Reilly's goal helped Donegal take an early 1-4 to 0-0 advantage.

Donal Og Hodnett's goal contributed to Cork reducing the margin to a point but two Odhran MacNiallais points helped Donegal lead by five at half-time.

MacNiallais's goal extended Donegal's lead to 2-13 to 1-3 as Rory Gallagher's sided backed up their win over Down.