Ulster Championship semi-final: Tyrone 0-16 Cavan 3-07 Tyrone scorers: C McShane 0-1, C McAliskey 0-2, R O'Neill 0-5, P Harte 0-1, C Cavanagh 0-1, R Donnelly 0-1, M Donnelly 0-2, S Cavanagh 0-1, N Sludden 0-1, D McCurry 0-1 Cavan scorers : D Givney 2-0, C Moynagh 1-0, F Flanagan 0-1, T Corr 0-1, C Mackey 0-1, S Johnston 0-1, R Galligan 0-1, N Murray 0-1, D McVeety 0-1

Tyrone and Cavan must replay their Ulster SFC semi-final as David Givney's late goal, his second of the game, saw Sunday's tie at Clones end 3-7 to 0-16.

Givney's early goal boosted Cavan but six unanswered points helped Tyrone move ahead, before Conor Moynagh found the net just before the interval to give his side a 2-3 to 0-8 lead.

Tyrone led by three points late on after both sides enjoyed spells on top.

Givney palmed the ball home in injury-time to earn his side another chance.

Both sides will reflect on missed opportunities to win a game held in difficult rain-lashed conditions, which made free flowing football difficult.

Tyrone hoping for repeat of league wins

Tyrone went into the game as favourites, having beaten their opponents twice in the Football League, including the Division Two decider on 24 April.

Manager Mickey Harte fielded an unchanged Red Hands line-up from that which defeated Derry in the quarter-finals, but his Cavan counterpart Terry Hyland made two late changes, Killian Brady replacing Padraig Faulkner at corner-back and James McEnroe coming in for Michael Argue at midfield.

Tyrone remain on course for a first Ulster title success since 2010, while Cavan can still bridge a 19-year gap since the last time they lifted the Anglo-Celt Cup.

Cavan go in one in front at the break

Cavan got off to a flying start in the fifth minute when Givney reacted quickly to find the back of the net from close range after Martin Reilly's piercing run had culminated in his shot being blocked on the line.

A Fergal Flanagan point extended the lead, but Cathal McShane and Connor McAliskey pointed to launch their side's response.

Tomas Corr and Cian Mackey landed scores for the Breffnimen, before six unanswered points put Harte's side firmly in the driving seat.

Ronan O'Neill contributed four first-half points, two from play, with Peter Harte and Colm Cavanagh also getting their names on the scoresheet.

Just as Tyrone looked to have assumed control, referee David Gough adjudged that Moynagh's effort in added time had crossed the line and Cavan went in one point to the good at the interval.

Both sides enjoy purple patches

Tyrone started the second half brightly with points from brothers Richard and Mattie Donnelly, but Cavan replied with consecutive scores from Seanie Johnston, goalkeeper Raymond Galligan, Niall Murray and Dara McVeety.

Tyrone fought back as O'Neill, Sean Cavanagh, McAliskey, Niall Sludden and Mattie Donnelly knocked the ball between the posts to nudge the 13-times Ulster champions two points ahead.

Galligan made a fine save to deny Padraig McNulty a goal but McCurry's point put three points between the sides.

As the match headed into injury-time, Givney's goal sensationally brought the teams level and McCurry, from a 45, and Niall Sludden then missed late chances to snatch victory for the Red Hands.

Man of the match - David Givney

David Givney's two goals for Cavan proved crucial in securing a replay for the Breffnimen

What's next?

The sides will replay on Sunday 3 July at Clones but before that, holders Monaghan will face last year's beaten finalists Donegal in the second semi-final on Saturday 25 June, with a 19:00 BST throw-in. The final will be played on Sunday 17 July.

What the managers said

Tyrone's Mickey Harte: "It was a wonderful game from start to finish. Cavan went out to make a statement and we had to call on all our reserves to stay in the game.

"It was very disappointing to concede three goals and we have to take a long hard look at that, but at least we have a replay to make amends.

"It was a topsy-turvy game and a lot of questions were asked of us, which we answered up to a point."

Cavan boss Terry Hyland: "It was tight all the way through, but we carved out that late opportunity and thankfully we took it.

"Our tally of wides cost us and we have to look at our finishing. Some of the lads didn't perform as they can but we have two weeks to work on it."

How they lined up

Tyrone: M O'Neill, A McCrory, R McNamee, C McCarron, T McCann, N Sludden, P Harte, C Cavanagh, M Donnelly, C McShane, M Bradley, R Donnelly, C McAliskey, S Cavanagh, R O'Neill.

Cavan: R Galligan, K Brady, K Clarke, R Dunne, F Flanagan, C Moynagh, N Murray, T Corr, J McEnroe, D McVeety, G McKiernan, M Reilly, D Givney, C Mackey, Sean Johnston.

Referee: David Gough

Attendance: 19,141

