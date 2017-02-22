MacRory Cup semi-final: St Mary's Magherafelt 1-12 1-12 St Paul's Bessbrook

St Ronan's Lurgan and St Colman's Newry will meet in the second semi-final in Armagh on Thursday night

St Paul's Bessbrook fought back from five points down with nine minutes left to snatch a 1-12 to 1-12 draw against St Mary's Magherafelt in the opening MacRory Cup semi-final at the Dub.

Liam Quinn's goal helped Magherafelt lead 1-7 to 0-8 at the break and they extended their lead to 1-11 to 0-9.

However, Dean Hanrahan's 51st-minute goal sparked Bessbrook to hit 1-2 without reply to level the contest.

Kevin Small restored Magherafelt's lead but Shea Loye levelled in injury-time.

Loye finished with 0-5 for St Paul's after hitting the south Armagh school's last two points.

Points from Ryan Hughes and Loye gave St Paul's an early 0-2 to 0-0 advantage and with Liam Kerr also on target, they led by three points on three occasions in the first half.

However, Quinn's 21st-minute goal levelled the contest at 1-5 to 0-8 before points from the impressive Daniel Bradley and Simon McErlean put Mary's two up at the interval.

Mary's looked set for victory as they hit four out of the first five second-half scores to extend their lead to 1-11 to 0-9, helped by three consecutive Bradley points.

However, Hanrahan's goal got St Paul's back into the game and they missed a chance to lead when Mary's keeper Odhran Lynch saved a Kerr penalty, although the Bessbrook man did manage to slot the rebound over the bar.

After Loye's fourth point levelled the game, Small's score regained Magherafelt the lead only for Loye to level with the last kick in injury-time.

The second semi-final in the Danske Bank sponsored competition between St Ronan's Lurgan and St Colman's Newry will take place on Thursday evening at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh (19:30 GMT) with the Magherafelt and Bessbrook replaying their semi-final next Wednesday, at a venue yet to be confirmed.