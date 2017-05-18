Antrim's Matthew Fitzpatrick wins his appeal against 48-week ban

Matthew Fitzpatrick (right) is now available to play in Sunday's Ulster SFC game against Donegal

Ulster SFC first round: Donegal v Antrim Venue: MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey Date: Sunday, 21 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Full deferred on BBC Two NI at 19:00; live commentary on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website

Antrim's Matthew Fitzpatrick will be able to play in Sunday's Championship match away to Donegal after winning his appeal against a 48-week ban.

Fitzpatrick had been suspended on Monday when the GAA's Central Hearings Committee ruled he had misled a recent disciplinary hearing.

However, when the player's appeal was heard on Wednesday night, that verdict was overturned.

He is available to play in Sunday's Ulster Football Championship fixture.

Fitzpatrick had originally been banned for one match following an incident during a Division Three Football League game against Armagh in March.

Fresh video evidence then emerged which led to Fitzpatrick being handed the lengthy suspension on Monday night.

However, the massive ban was overturned on Wednesday night after the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee were found not to have followed the rulebook's procedures in the case.

Video evidence has since emerged of the incident over the last 24 hours which suggests that the original offence was minor in nature.

Wednesday's news was a relief to the Antrim management who feared Fitzpatrick might quit the game.

Antrim's Conor Murray will miss the match at Ballybofey because of a two-match ban imposed following his red card in the game against Armagh.