Tom Ryan: GAA's new director general wants a 'thriving' Antrim

The GAA's new director general has pledged to revive the fortunes of gaelic games in Belfast.

Tom Ryan, who succeeded Paraic Duffy at the start of April, said the association has a duty to end the era of underachievement in Antrim.

Ryan has also described the Casement Park redevelopment as "a cornerstone" of his vision for Ulster GAA.

"It's the second city on the island and it's important gaelic games are front and centre in the city," said Ryan.

The GAA recently launched a five-year scheme, which will feature an investment of more than £1m, to promote gaelic football and hurling in Belfast.

'Gaelfast' will recruit expert coaches to visit schools across the city in an effort to improve skills and increase club membership levels.

"I think it behoves us to make that investment in the city," added Ryan.

"There have been investments in the past in terms of partnerships with the local authority for the construction of pitches and so on and now I think we're going to see a serious investment in coaching and if that exercise proves fruitful hopefully it will provide a model for other urban centres throughout the country."

Achieving potential

The success of the Dublin hurlers and footballers in recent years has been partially attributed to a wave of GAA investment in coaching and facilities.

Ryan, who served as the GAA's Director of Finance for more than a decade before he was chosen to replace Duffy, believes now is the right time to replicate that investment in Ulster.

"I think there have, over the past number of years, been several strong club teams in Belfast," added Ryan.

"We've seen club teams from Belfast emerge at the business end of the club championship.

"But I think, in terms of the county teams, even the county board themselves would admit that perhaps the county hasn't been achieving its potential - certainly not for the scale of population and the scale of resource that there is in Belfast city and in the county.

"I think the GAA will be far healthier as an organisation with a thriving Belfast city and a thriving Antrim."

Casement Park

The proposed Casement Park redevelopment is awaiting planning approval

The most significant investment made by the GAA in recent years has been the planned redevelopment of Casement Park and Ryan says the project remains a key part of the association's plans for the city and the province.

"It's very very important, not just for Belfast but for the organisation as a whole, we have a very clear vision for what gaelic games in Belfast, in Antrim, in Ulster and in the country should look like and Casement Park is a cornerstone of that," said Ryan.

"The project up to now has taken a little bit longer than we might have envisaged and a little bit longer than we might have hoped but I think we're all looking forward to the day when there's Ulster championship matches, county finals and All-Ireland championship matches being played in a redeveloped Casement Park and I think it will be a fantastic day when that arrives."