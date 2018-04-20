Colm Cavanagh's hopes of playing for Tyrone against Monaghan appear to be fading

Colm Cavanagh damaged a quad muscle a month ago

All-Star midfielder Colm Cavanagh's prospects of appearing in Tyrone's Ulster SFC opener against Monaghan on 20 May appear to be fading.

The Moy man has not been able to resume training almost a month after damaging a quad muscle.

The news is more hopeful on wing back Tiernan McCann, who is back in light training following a lengthy absence.

"With the type of injury that he (Colm) has, it's rest and recovery," said Tyrone GAA PRO Eugene McConnell.

"Any exertion can exacerbate his problem."

Cavanagh has played just one full game for the Red Hands this season because of his involvement in his club's All-Ireland winning campaign which was followed by his injury setback.

McCann damaged a kneecap in the league clash with Kildare on 11 February but is in line to feature in Tyrone's first defence of the Ulster title on 20 May.

"Tiernan is maybe not back in intensive training yet, but he's back out and mobile again, and doing enough to merit consideration for selection," added McConnell.

"He seems to be moving okay, but that's no guarantee that he'll be ready."