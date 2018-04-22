Ulster Minor Football Championship: Derry stun Monaghan after extra-time

A Johnny McErlain goal late in extra-time helped Derry earn a dramatic 2-14 to 2-13 win over Monaghan in the Ulster Minor Football preliminary round.

Derry fought back from seven down at half-time at Celtic Park to level at 0-12 to 1-9 at full-time with Jordan McGarrell netting Monaghan's goal.

An Aaron Mulligan goal appeared to have Monaghan in control at 2-12 to 0-14 up.

However, Eoghan Hawe's penalty gave Derry hope before McErlain's last-gasp goal sealed their extra-time victory.

Two points apiece from Karl Gallagher and Jason Irwin helped Monaghan lead 0-8 to 0-1 at half-time with Iarlaith Donaghy scoring Derry's sole point.

Hawe, Conleth McGuckin and Sean Kearney were among the scorers as Derry hit five straight points after the resumption only for McGarrett to net Monaghan's first goal.

But Derry produced another big revival to force extra-time with Dara Mooney scoring the levelling point.

Mulligan's goal looked to have finally broken Derry's resistance but Hawe's penalty and McErlain's goal ensured the Oak Leafers' dramatic victory.

This is the first season with the minor grade being played at under-17 level following the decision by Congress to reduce the age limit by a year.

Derry reached last year's All-Ireland minor final where they were hammered by a David Clifford-inspired Kerry.

The win sets up a quarter-final for Derry against Cavan at Kingscourt next Saturday (18:00 BST).