Down boss Burns relishing test against Antrim
- From the section Gaelic Games
Down manager Eamon Burns is looking forward to a "tough battle" with Antrim in the Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final on 26 May.
The Mourne side reached the provincial decider last year and they will start their bid to win the Anglo-Celt Cup in a Saturday night game in Newry.
The winners of the Pairc Esler encounter will face Donegal, Cavan or Derry in the semi-finals.