Down manager Eamon Burns is looking forward to a "tough battle" with Antrim in the Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final on 26 May.

The Mourne side reached the provincial decider last year and they will start their bid to win the Anglo-Celt Cup in a Saturday night game in Newry.

The winners of the Pairc Esler encounter will face Donegal, Cavan or Derry in the semi-finals.