Joe McDonagh Cup: Antrim hurlers open championship campaign against Meath

Meath beat Antrim in the 2016 Christy Ring Cup final replay

Joe McDonagh Cup: Meath v Antrim Venue: Pairc Tailteann, Navan Date: Saturday, 5 May Throw-in: 15:00 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Antrim hurlers open their championship campaign with Saturday's contest against Meath in Navan in the new second-tier Joe McDonagh Cup.

Meath shocked the Saffrons in the final of the then second-tier Christy Ring Cup two years ago after a replay was required because of a scoring blunder.

Despite a promising start, Antrim were relegated back to Division Two A of the League during the Spring.

Meath finished fourth in Division Two A this season but a tight game is likely.

The Antrim team includes only five starters from the 2016 replayed Ring final with Paddy Burke, Nigel Elliott, Simon McCrory, Conor Johnston and Eoghan Campbell the players concerned.

Experienced forward Neil McManus was unavailable for the entire 2016 campaign but he will start in Navan and remains Antrim's principal scoring threat both from frees and play.

McManus' Cushendall club-mate Arron Graffin misses the game because of a hamstring injury.

James Regan is Meath's main scoring forward but Christy Ring Cup-winning skipper James Toher is ruled out by injury.

Manager Nick Fitzgerald hands a championship debut to Eamon O Donnchadha.

Waterford man Fitzgerald has former Kilkenny players Martin Comerford and Michael Kavanagh in his backroom team.

There are two other McDonagh Cup games on Saturday with Carlow hosting Kerry and Laois up against Westmeath.

Meath: S McGann; N Weir, S Geraghty, S Morris; J Keena, D Healy, S Brennan; K Keoghan, A Gannon; J Kelly, C McCabe, E O Donnchadha; A Douglas, G McGowan, J Regan. Subs: P Fagan, P Kelly, S Quigley, P Conneely, C O Mealoid, K Keena, D Conneely, M Cullen, C Lynch, M O'Grady, M O'Sullivan.

Antrim: R Elliott; D Kearney, J Dillon, R McCambridge; P Burke, C McKinley, J Maskey; N Elliott, S McCrory; C Carson, C Johnston, N McManus; D McKinley, M Armstrong, E Campbell. Subs: J O'Mullan, M Donnelly, N McAuley, C Boyd, C McCann, J McNaughton, S Rooney, G Walsh, E O'Neill, R McNulty, C McHugh.