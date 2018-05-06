Ulster SFC: Lee Brennan hands Tyrone fitness boost for Monaghan game

Lee Brennan was a prolific scorer in Tyrone's Football League campaign

Leading scorer Lee Brennan has given Tyrone a huge boost by declaring himself fit to face Monaghan in the Ulster SFC in two weeks.

Brennan suffered a hamstring injury in a club game just over a week ago but it has turned out to be only a twinge.

He missed Trillick's game against Killyclogher at the weekend as a precaution but Tyrone camp say there are no concerns over his fitness.

However, Colm Cavanagh remains a major Tyrone fitness doubt.

He missed a sixth successive club game over the weekend, sitting out Moy's clash with Donaghmore.

The All-Star midfielder has still not been able to return to full training since suffering a quad muscle injury during training in the build-up to the game against Kerry in late March.

Brennan has been a spectacular success in his first season, finishing as the NFL Division One top scorer with 2-30.

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says his side will be taking one match at a time

McCann 'fully recovered'

Tiernan McCann has fully recovered from the knee injury picked up in the early rounds of the league against Kildare.

Mickey Harte said last week he is "back in business" and played part of Killyclogher's league game against Moy on Sunday.

"He is happy that he is over the injury part of it. He is not concerned about that, it is his lack of match fitness I suppose is his only problem."

Tyrone are aiming to lift the Anglo-Celt Cup for the third year in succession.