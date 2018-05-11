Joe McDonagh Cup: Antrim aim to build momentum

Antrim beat Meath by 16 points in the first round of the Joe McDonagh Cup

Joe McDonagh Cup second round: Antrim v Carlow Date: Saturday 12 May Venue: Corrigan Park, Belfast Throw-in: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates and match report on BBC Sport website.

The Antrim hurlers will aim to continue their winning start to the Joe McDonagh Cup when they face Carlow at Corrigan Park on Saturday.

The Saffrons overwhelmed Meath by 5-25 to 2-18 in their opening round match.

Joint managers Terence McNaughton and Dominic McKinley have made two changes from the side that started in Navan.

Corner-back Stephen Rooney and forward Conor McCann both come into the side at the expense of David Kearney and Conor Carson respectively.

Nigel Elliott, who scored a hat-trick against the Royals, moves from midfield into the Antrim attack with Eoghan Campbell switching to midfield.

Carlow also made a winning start to their McDonagh Cup campaign with a three-point defeat of Kerry at Dr Cullen Park.

Antrim: R Elliott; S Rooney, J Dillon, C McKinley; J Maskey, P Burke, R McCambridge; E Campbell, S McCrory; N Elliott, C Johnston, N McManus; D McKinley, M Armstrong, C McCann.