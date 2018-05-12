Joe McDonagh Cup: Antrim 2-16 Carlow 0-19

Neil McManus netted Antrim's second goal in the six-point over over Carlow

Four players were red-carded as Antrim hurlers beat Carlow 2-16 to 0-19 in an ill-tempered Joe McDonagh Cup game game at Corrigan Park on Saturday.

Nigel Elliott netted to help the Saffrons into a 1-9 to 0-7 lead at the break.

Neil McManus added a second goal as Antrim secured a three-point win.

In a stormy affair three Carlow players and one from Antrim were sent-off while three Saffrons players were taken to hospital with injuries.

McManus, who scored 1-9, sustained a groin injury and he was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast along with Michael Armstrong (arm) and Joe Maskey (ankle).

Antrim's Eoghan Campbell was red-carded before half-time while there were second-half dismissals for Carlow trio Diarmuid Byrne, Jack Kavanagh and Richard Coady.

Carlow manager Colm Bonnar admitted his side should have been more disciplined in the Belfast game.

"It's something we will have to look at. I thought we had addressed it and I'm disappointed with the three red cards.".

Elliott's goal came after just three minutes while McManus (2) and Eoghan Campbell were also on target as Antrim raced into a 1-3 to 0-0 lead.

Antrim pushed 1-7 to 0-3 ahead after 22 minutes but Carlow rallied before the half-time.

Carlow were aided by the wind on the restart and twice cut the gap to three points in the third quarter, and indeed left two points between the teams in the 53rd minute.

McManus found the net for Antrim's second goal and the Leinter men found it tough as Antrim opened up a seven-point lead with Eddie McCloskey and Conor Johnston taking scores to ensure a 2-15 to 0-14 scoreline.

Carlow cut the gap to two points with five unanswered scores in 11 minutes of injury time but Antrim held out for victory.