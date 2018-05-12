BBC Sport - Joe McDonagh Cup: Antrim count cost after ill-tempered win over Carlow

Antrim pair Michael Armstrong and Joe Maskey suffer broken bones while four players are dismissed as the Saffrons beat Carlow 2-16 to 0-19 in a stormy Joe McDonagh Cup game.

Goals from Nigel Elliott and Neil McManus helped the Ulster side make it two wins from two games in the competition.

Armstrong sustained a broken arm and Maskey a broken foot to rule them out for the rest of the campaign while McManus required stitches on a groin injury.

Antrim joint manager Terence McNaughton and Carlow boss Colm Bonnar reflected on a turbulent encounter at Corrigan Park.

