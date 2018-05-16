BBC Sport - Ryan McMenamin dubs description of Fermanagh as a defensive team 'lazy analysis'

Ernemen's defensive tag 'lazy analysis' - McMenamin

Fermanagh assistant manager Ryan McMenamin rejects the assertion that the Ernemen are a defensive team.

The three-time Tyrone All-Ireland winner joined the management team of then new Fermanagh boss Rory Gallagher last October.

"We've tried to be as attacking as possible. It could be lazy analysis but then again a lot of championships are won in defence. We wanted to set out stall out early on to be defensively sound," added McMenamin.

Top Stories