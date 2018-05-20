BBC Sport - Feigning injury a blight on gaelic football - BBC pundits Clarke and McConville
Feigning injury 'rife' in gaelic football say BBC pundits
BBC Sport NI GAA pundits Martin Clarke and Oisin McConville believe players feigning injury to stop the clock is becoming a blight on modern day gaelic football.
The duo made the comments on The Championship after Fermanagh's 0-12 to 0-7 win over Armagh at Brewster Park.
Both believe that Croke Park must move to clamp down on the issue.